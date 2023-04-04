When "The College Tour" — a series streaming on Amazon Prime — rolled through the area last year, Montrose native Victoria Bowen found herself extolling the life of a Western Colorado University student. She was happy to tell people about her school.

“Western is, like, a small school, so this is something that, you know, doesn’t happen everyday,” Bowen said in an interview with MDP.



