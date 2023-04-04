When "The College Tour" — a series streaming on Amazon Prime — rolled through the area last year, Montrose native Victoria Bowen found herself extolling the life of a Western Colorado University student. She was happy to tell people about her school.
“Western is, like, a small school, so this is something that, you know, doesn’t happen everyday,” Bowen said in an interview with MDP.
The series Bowen and other WCU students are featured on, "The College Tour," first aired in November 2020 and now has seven seasons under its belt. The WCU episode aired March 22.
Leslie Taylor, WCU's interim vice president of marketing and enrollment, told press that she reached out to "The College Tour" team last summer and was in conversation about open slots in the show’s newest season within 24 hours.
The purpose of the show, explained Taylor, is to share with people who can’t tour schools in person what colleges and universities have to offer.
Just a few weeks later, in August, "The College Tour" crew was spending a week in Gunnison learning about what WCU offers students.
According to Taylor, “an amazing crew” with the show has a process for how they find the students that are going to be featured.
The school notified students and faculty members about how they could apply for the show, which included video auditions. A diverse group from Western, as well as production members, viewed the auditions and picked students.
Bowen heard about "The College Tour" coming to her school through Instagram — thinking, at first, “oh cool,” before continuing on with her day — then, later, a professor encouraged her to apply.
Taylor said the school is fortunate to have students like Bowen representing it on the program. She noted that Bowen is an outstanding student who has done interesting research while at WCU — the Montrose native is majoring in mechanical engineering and will graduate in May.
Bowen said that it was pretty exciting and that she was curious as to what the experience would be like.
Bowen’s segment shared with "The College Tour" audience the hands-on experience at WCU’s new Paul M. Rady School of Computer Science and Engineering.
“Growing up I always knew I wanted to be an engineer, and for me it was about finding a college that fit my academic goals and allowed me to pursue my hobbies. And I knew I’d find that right here at Western Colorado University,” remarked Bowen during her segment.
Bowen emphasized to the Daily Press how much small class sizes appealed to her when she was choosing her school. The classes at WCU fit this bill, making help more available to Bowen and her fellow students as well as allowing for the hands-on experience that she wanted.
“Since my classes are so small, some of my best friends have been found in the engineering program,” said Bowen on "The College Tour."
With these friends she worked on projects such as creating an adaptive bike. Outside of school Bowen enjoys skiing in the winter and watching the sunsets in the summer.
She lived in Montrose from the time she was three to when she started college, attending and graduating from Peak Virtual Academy.
WCU’s episode of "The College Tour" features nine other students, some of which are enrolled in the school’s environmental management and mountain sports programs.
Taylor states WCU was very involved throughout the production crew’s time on campus: “We jumped right in because we enjoyed it so much.”
Olivia Reinhardt, a 2020 WCU alumna as well as university videographer and photographer, said the experience of helping the production crew was great.
“It was really fun working with the camera crew to tell Western’s story and show off Western’s students and the great location we live in,” Reinhardt said.
Bowen described how Western provided unique opportunities she may not have found elsewhere, her time on "The College Tour" being one of them.
“Now people know about Western and what a great place it is," she said.
People can watch WCU’s episode of "The College Tour" on Amazon, as well as on the university and show’s respective websites.