Kylee Miller gave a speech at Vista's commencement ceremony this year. "I just wanna say congratulations to the class of 2023, and thank you to Vista for everything that you've done for us," she said. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
Some of Vista's graduates listen to their peer Sylena Lozano while she gives a heartfelt speech. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
Vista's students sit facing their loved ones during Thursday's commencement ceremony, moments before officially graduating high school. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
Graduate Sylena Lozano was the first student speaker of the evening. Teary eyed, she addressed the crowd and thanked those who helped her along the way. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
Students shook hands with Vista principal Robi Wells while accepting their diploma. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
Students and staff hug their farewells during Vista's commencement ceremony. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
Vista principal Robi Wells smiles proudly at this year's graduating class. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
One of the graduates' service dog stood proudly on stage, as class members waited to accept their diplomas. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
Vista Charter School proudly said goodbye and congratulations to 30 students — and one service dog — during commencement June 8 at the Montrose Pavilion.
“I think that each of us here tonight at Vista have someone that we should thank for making us,” said student speaker Sylena Lozano. “Thank you, Vista. Thank you, mom. Here’s to the class of 2023. We did it.”
Vista played a slideshow honoring this year’s graduating class, surprising the students with videos of their loved ones cheering them on.
Graduate Kylee Miller also addressed her peers and their families during the ceremony.
“Today is a bittersweet one. I’m excited to finally graduate, but I’m gonna miss Vista. I’ve had so many successes here, built friendships here, and discovered my passions here,” Miller said, in summing up the emotions of the evening.
