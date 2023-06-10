Vista Charter School proudly said goodbye and congratulations to 30 students — and one service dog — during commencement June 8 at the Montrose Pavilion.

“I think that each of us here tonight at Vista have someone that we should thank for making us,” said student speaker Sylena Lozano. “Thank you, Vista. Thank you, mom. Here’s to the class of 2023. We did it.”



