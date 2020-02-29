‘We have to win’: Dem candidates hopeful for U.S. representative seat

Better healthcare coverage, more renewable energy and universal background checks for firearms were all points that each three U.S. House of Representatives Democratic candidates believe are missing nationwide and in Western Colorado.
Diane Mitsch Bush, James Iacino and Root Routledge, the three hopefuls hoping to take incumbent Scott Tipton’s (R-Cortez) seat, spoke about these topics in a forum discussion Thursday at The Bridges.
All three candidates more or less have the same goals for Colorado but their backgrounds are quite different.
Mitsch Bush, a former three-term Colorado House representative who represented Routt and Eagle counties, and who challenged Tipton in 2018, said it’s also “crucial” to have someone in office who can stand up “big-money interest” groups.
“I promise you, I will do that in the U.S. House,” said Mitsch Bush, who was also a Routt County Commissioner. “For too long, Washington insiders, unaccountable former polluters and big money have fixed the rules against us. I know how that fixed system works and I know how to change it.”
Iacino is the former CEO of family-owned Seattle Fish Co, which his family started in 1918. He had multiple roles for the company but ran the business for the last decade.
Iacino said he decided to throw his hat into the ring because of his sons. He said he questions current leadership in office and believes he can help quell such concerns.
“We have to do something about that,” Iacino said.
Routledge, a climate activist and Vietnam veteran, has been an industrial consultant for 30 years, working for organizations like Hewlett Packard and the U.S. Forest Service.
With that background, Routledge said he will take on big corporations.
“Our political landscape is going to be out in the field and fighting the lobbyists and all of these people attacking our country and our future,” he said.
All three hopefuls praised each ones’ background, saying their ultimate goal is to have a Democrat in the 3rd Congressional District with Iacion saying, “We have to win.”
“Our democracy is in danger,” Mitsch Bush said. “We need real representation and we deserve real representation.”
The three candidates were then asked questions filled out by attendees.
Healthcare
Iacino said for any work done to fix current medical care issues, first, everyone needs to have healthcare coverage. As a proponent for a public option, he said this concern can be done right now.
“Get the people covered who are not covered now,” Iacino said. “Get that pressure off of small businesses and give the government the authority to negotiate prescription drug pricing, premiums and bring that to the market right away.”
Routledge said his views on healthcare come from U.S President Bernie Sanders’ approach to medical care which includes medicare for all.
Currently, citizens nationwide are having difficulty in affording healthcare entirely, Routledge said. Due to this people are going bankrupt because the costs are too high or they have to wait to seek help for their illnesses which consequences can be dire, he said.
“People are dying because of that,” Routledge said.
The topic of mental health discussed by all three candidates after being brought up Mitsch Bush.
She cited that the Western Slope has one of the highest suicide rates in the country and there hasn’t been adequate work done to lower that statistic.
She also said currently there is no parity between mental health, its services and physical health.
This is due to insurance companies, many of which do not cover mental health services, said Mitsch Bush. A way to quell this is to start funding on the federal level that kind of healthcare, she added.
“It’s critical. Mental health and physical health aren’t separate, they’re together,” she said.
Mitsch Bush said the former of those two also needs to be better examined. To do so, substance abuse prevention and treatment has to be more funding behind it, she added.
“I will fight every single day so that Mind Springs (in Grand Junction) and all of our local mental health providers, substance abuse trainers, prevention programs and treatment programs get that kind of help,” Mitsch Bush said.
Iacino agreed with Mitsch Bush, adding more mental healthcare services should be in schools.
This is also due to the number of students who may need such help, Iacino said. He remarked about a recent meeting in Ridgway in which educators told him 50 percent of incoming preschoolers will need some type of special needs assistance.
“The teachers are completely stressed out and they aren’t the ones who to deal with this,” he said.
Additional mental health aid also needs to go toward veterans, Routledge said. As a former soldier himself, Routledge said he experienced PTSD after coming back from Vietnam.
This disorder still has “a stigma” within the military, Routledge said, as veterans are the ones who are forced to find the right treatment. He added he would change that by having the soldiers, coming back from a warzone, be screened to see if they have PTSD.
Environment/Renewable energy
Routledge said “there’s not an important issue” than the environment. He said the climate “is rapidly destabilizing,” citing Australia’s recent bushfires as an example.
“Our environments have been under attack,” he said. “We’ve been facing nightmare situations.”
By focusing on climate change, and the switch to more renewable energy, that will help create more jobs, Mitsch Bush said. She added during her time as a county commissioner, she was able to put climate change solutions into place which saved Routt County $60,000 in taxpayer money in one year.
“It also created living-wage jobs,” Mitsch Bush said.
If elected, Iacino said one of his first goals will be to put a fee on carbon producers, the funds of which will go toward the agricultural community and renewable energy incentives.
Iacino said it’s vital to support the ag field to promote “healthy soil.” By having more organic material in the soil, it retains more water allowing for the potential of fewer wildfires and limite the possibility of a drought, he said.
Gun rights
All three hopefuls said they would push for a federal universal background check system.
Mitsch Bush said by not having this in place, it has allowed more cases of domestic violence and increased suicide rates.
“If you have a gun that you can get easily, you are a lot more likely to be able to complete a suicide,” she said.
Mitsch Bush added by making gun purchases more difficult, the chance of domestic violence would also go down.
Iacino cited that 92 percent of Americans are in favor of universal background checks which, in effect, “close the loopholes” for people who should not have a gun.
“It’s common sense and we’ve got to make sure we get done right away,” he said.
Routledge said there are three aspects in gun safety that needs to be looked at: risk, hazard and exposure.
Routledge explained the first issue is the possibility of someone who should not be in possession of a firearm. The next one deals with the scenario in which the person does own a gun, what kind of damage can it do? And the last aspect concerns how someone is subjected to a firearm.
“We need to protect our children and work policy that does that,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.