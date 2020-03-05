‘We were told we might need to say goodbye’: Trial opens in 2018 Paonia shooting

January 12, 2018 was the last regular day for Ryan Redifer, the “social mayor” of Paonia, whose purple home on Poplar Avenue saw a steady stream of friends, jurors in Delta heard Wednesday.
By the night of Jan. 12 two years ago, Redifer lay on his floor, shot in the abdomen after returning home from a brewpub, his cries of pain and for help clearly audible on recordings played in court. He lingered for months, life-flighted from hospital to hospital, before dying Sept. 1, 2018 in Grand Junction, just one week after his family held a late celebration to mark his Aug. 7 birthday.
Jurors will ultimately decide whether the alleged shooter, Heather Jones, acted out of fear for her life, or whether she committed second-degree murder.
“Ryan was the kind of guy who was open and generous,” District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller said in opening statements. The DA said Redifer was always ready to help out, and two Januarys ago, he was helping out his friend and fellow veteran, Jones, who later reported having trouble with another woman and her associates, as well as some trespass incidents on her property.
Redifer had an open-door policy at the home, which he never locked. He kept a set of keys in his truck, which was also always unlocked, Hotsenpiller and, later, Redifer’s daughter said.
Jones was staying at Redifer’s home the day and night of the shooting. Although Redifer had stepped out that night to a pub down the street, Jones knew he was coming back, Hotsenpiller said.
When Redifer left, Jones locked the home and turned out the lights. She retrieved her 9 mm Ruger that was stored in Redifer’s gun safe and loaded it, Hotsenpiller told the jury.
He said when Redifer returned home, he attempted to go in the back, as was his custom, found it locked, and went to the front door, which also was locked. He knocked and called Jones twice on her phone, then retrieved his keys from the truck.
“Inside the house, the defendant heard the knocks on the back door. And that is the word she used. … You will hear that knocking because it is recorded on her cell phone the first time Mr. Redifer (called),” Hotsenpiller said.
Jones also reportedly heard “banging” on the front door, which also was recorded, he said.
Jones crouched under the coffee table in the front room, gun in hand, according to testimony, determined to “shoot whatever came in.”
She saw a flash of light. When she fired, she shot Redifer, the DA said.
On the 911 and police body camera recordings played Wednesday, a woman identified as Jones can be heard saying the shooting was an accident and that she feared for her life.
“We have a gentleman with a gunshot wound,” the woman said. “It (gun) is in my hand right now. … I shot him.”
When a dispatcher asked why the shooting occurred, the woman responded: “I’d rather not say.”
As directed, she put pressure on Redifer’s wound and can be heard saying “I love you and I’m very sorry.”
But the shooting was a decision, the DA said, a decision of the sort the law does not protect.
“The law requires more than a claim of fear and seeing a light to justify the decision to shoot whatever comes into the house,” Hotsenpiller said.
“ … What you will not hear is a threat of any kind. And the law requires a threat … before firing a 9 mm slug into the belly of a man coming into his own house.”
In 10 years of friendship, there was no prior conflict between Redifer and Jones, Redifer’s daughter, Jessica Duty, testified. Her father was not a violent man, but was “one of my best friends,” she said.
On Jan. 12, 2018, she learned from her sister their father had been shot. When they were at last able to see him in ICU, they were told to prepare for his death.
“We were told we might need to say goodbye,” Duty said.
Redifer clung to life, “coding” several times over the following week. His daughter detailed his transfers from St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction to other care facilities, before he was sent to the Veterans Affairs hospital there that August.
Redifer was bedridden, only able to sit up after a great struggle, and forbidden from eating solid food or having water as he tried to heal from “massive” wounds — the gunshot and a significant surgical incision.
In July, Redifer was able to go outside in a wheelchair and put his toes in the grass. At his birthday celebration, he “negotiated” a single taste of frosting, a treat for a man whose diet was medically restricted.
Duty said through it all, Redifer did not lose his one-liner sense of humor, but was also “completely heartbroken.”
In late August, Redifer again coded and despite medical intervention to lower his body temperature and arrest brain damage, he never regained consciousness. He died Sept. 1 that year.
Paonia Police Sgt. Lorin Winnett, a part-time patrolman for the agency in 2018, was the first officer to Redifer’s home that Jan. 12.
On the footage played in court, a compliant Jones can be seen obeying his instructions as she is handcuffed — at the time, a precaution.
On the body camera footage, Jones said she was afraid of things happening on her own property, and that she also feared the associates of a woman she knew. That woman had been arrested the day before, according to what Jones said.
Jones told Winnett that at Redifer’s that night, she heard banging and thought someone was trying to get into the home.
“I was in fear of my life,” she said, going on to say someone knocked and began jiggling the back door handle before she heard a “boom” and pounding on the front door.
Winnett said that to him, the scene was chaotic and he did not have a clear picture of what had happened. Defense attorney Brandon Luna later questioned Winnett about that characterization, pointing to the footage which showed Redifer moaning on the floor and Jones answering questions.
Jones’ police station interview was recorded by another officer’s body camera, because Winnett’s was malfunctioning by that time. There is audio, not video, and the transcript “is not perfect,” Winnett said.
Jones reported having spoken with the then-undersheriff in LaPlata County about the problems on her property and it wasn’t clear whether she had reported any threats or problems locally in Delta County, Winnett testified.
Although he himself had not followed up with La Plata County and had not tracked down the people Jones said she feared, Winnett also testified that did not preclude other investigators from having done so; he just did not know whether they had, and he was not privy to their reports.
According to Winnett’s testimony, Jones told him she had locked Redifer’s doors and heard someone at the back door “like a knocking sound,” then knocking and bangs on the front door.
Winnett also said Jones reported that at some point “she started to feel happy” and was thinking she might have been “overdramatic.”
Later, on cross examination, Winnett again agreed the transcript of the interview was not perfect and said he did not know if those statements were on the recording.
The officer, who remembered Jones say she would shoot “whoever” came inside, was allowed to refresh his memory by looking at a specific part of the transcript, which said “Whatever was coming into the house, I was going to shoot.”
Luna later had Winnett read more of that part of the transcript for context. Jones’ finger was off the trigger until she saw a light from a flashlight, Winnett said.
Winnett earlier testified that Jones did not report hearing any threats outside, seeing anyone at the door, seeing a weapon, hearing anything like a gun being cocked, or mentioning any broken glass, a window, a bedroom or door to the bedroom during the Paonia Police Department interview that night.
Luna questioned Winnett about his experience in securing scenes and investigating, as well as why the officer turned off his body camera while still at Redifer’s home.
Winnett could not recall whether that had been for a reason, or if it was an accident. He said that, yes, devices have malfunctioned, as did his when he set it up later in the interview room. However, nothing has ever shown up on a recording that shouldn’t be there, he said.
Luna also questioned Winnett as to the trajectory of the bullet, which officers searched for in the front yard on the belief that was the only direction it could have gone. Luna contrasted that with where Redifer was found and where he might have entered.
Luna deferred his opening statement until after the prosecution has presented its case. The prosecution witnesses also include surgeons, pathologists, Redifer’s other daughter; the Daily Press was unable to stay for the duration of afternoon proceedings Wednesday.
Testimony continues today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.