Northside Elementary watched as a balloon floated through the air from the school Nov. 8.
But this was no ordinary balloon. It was a weather balloon, and it was on its way to space.
Dubbed the Northside Space Balloon, the project was conceived by Russell Evans for students in his daughter Genevieve’s third-grade class as a way to push students to become interested in science.
“I really wanted to put one of my daughter’s Legos into space, and I’d seen videos of it done before,” Evans said. “But I didn’t really know how to do it.”
So he met with Brenda Metheny, the elementary school’s STEM coordinator to figure out how to make it happen for the third-graders.
Since the beginning of the school year, the students in the class worked an hour together every Friday to plan and learn.
Evans said students used a bell jar from the high school to simulate the pressure in space, studied the weather with the help of the National Weather Service in Grand Junction to predict a launch date, contacted the Federal Aviation Administration to get flight approval and dropped model space-craft from the Montrose Fire Department’s ladder truck in preparation.
Evans also recruited Nathan Brewer and Chuck Vanderwist to help with the project. They engineered the craft as well as the software and hardware to monitor the Space Balloon as it sailed through the atmosphere.
Launch planning was also coordinated with the FAA and the National Weather Service. The FAA issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) for the launch date, and the crew was in contact with Denver Center throughout the day to monitor the “window” that the FAA opened for the project.
“It was pretty easy to get FAA approval,” Evans said.
The Lego astronaut on the craft was named Hazel, and she climbed to over 70,0000 feet before the helium balloon burst and she landed near Lake City.
Genevieve, Evans’ daughter, was among Hazel’s fans.
“I felt good and excited and really happy that we were doing the space launch and when I saw the video, it was really joyful and it looked pretty cool,” she said.
Evans and company will hold a public celebration Friday, from 5 to 6 p.m., at Proximity Space in downtown Montrose, to show footage from the balloon launch and to raise funds for Northside’s STEM program. Visit montrose.app.proximity.space/events to RSVP for the event. Proximity Space is located at 210 E. Main St.
