When the COVID-19 public health emergency hit, Montrose County and partner agencies were able to put the joint disaster training they previously undertook to use.
They had been preparing for just such a scenario and, with the new, 93,000 square-foot Montrose County Event Center, had ample space from which to base critical components of the response — primarily, a testing site.
What the county lost, however, was the ability to use the sprawling facility and indoor arena for its main purpose: bringing in income to help pay down the debt incurred by building it.
State restrictions imposed to cut the risk of spreading the viral illness include limits on large gatherings. Concerts? Out. The upcoming county fair? The plans have been trimmed back to focus on allowing youths to show their animals. The Olathe Sweet Corn Festival’s board also had to pull the plug on the popular summertime event, which had been slated for the facility.
And, what was to have been the inaugural Red Dirt and Rocky Mountain oyster festival never took place, putting a damper on plans to turn it into a revenue-generator — at least, for this year.
None of the cancellations and changes mean events will not return, Montrose County Manager Ken Norris said:
“We’re not eliminating anything. Just as soon as regulations loosen up, we’ll be fitting events in again.”
For now, though, it does mean income has dropped.
“It’s kind of like you would expect. The revenue for the Event Center, it is pretty much nonexistent until we get it back in the works,” Norris said.
The Event Center’s situation is one sign of an economy that came to “a screeching halt,” Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen said.
“It puts more of a burden on the county, budget-wise. We use those events to offset the expense of the debt service (on the building). Obviously, that can’t happen,” she said.
The Event Center, which opened in spring 2018, was financed for $4 million of its overall $10 million cost, with the difference being paid out of the general fund, Norris said. The county strives to keep a healthy fund balance for rainy days, he added.
Staff are conducting modeling and budget projections (for the county overall) and, right now, finances appear to be OK, he said.
“But we’re keeping a very, very close eye on it. We’re not making any expenditures we don’t have to,” Norris said. The county is beginning its annual budget process, which will be “rigorous,” he added.
“We’ll leave no stone unturned.”
Montrose County is also awaiting figures from its 0.75% public safety sales tax and its 1% use tax for road and bridge.
The figures from April show that the month was down compared with last April’s, but only to the tune of about one-half of 1%, which Norris said was far better than the 10- to 20% that was projected.
“It turned out way better than expected in April. We have no idea what it will do in May, June and July,” Norris said. The ability to collect the sales and use taxes from internet sales has been helpful, he also said.
The data from May and June were not yet in, and July has only begun.
“We plan to be very careful and during the next several months, be able to see how sales tax revenue does come in, as a lot of businesses are able to open, and, hopefully, fully open,” Norris said.
“We’re hopeful (tax revenue) won’t go down a lot, but we are prepared if it does, to do whatever we need to do.”
Although the Event Center is in a holding pattern, Friendship Hall, also on county fairgrounds, is hosting a Battelle unit, which cleans personal protective equipment for reuse by frontline responders. Norris said there is revenue from that.
Pre-pandemic, county commissioners had approved spending money to put on the Red Dirt festival, including about $37,000 for entertainment acts and production. Norris said most of the contracts had an emergency clause giving the county cancellation options and that what was actually spent wound up a small fraction of what the overall expense would have been, had the event gone forward.
Norris said the county was considering opening the Event Center to public use in the next several weeks, depending on what state restrictions may be in place then.
A recent variance allows the county to host events like the upcoming fair; however, the variance did not increase the cap on the number of people who can gather in a single location, and the fair board has not yet decided what changes, if any, to make to the previously announced scaled-back version.
“We’ve seen the regulations loosen up somewhat, so we’re very happy about that,” Norris said.
“We are hopeful that as time goes on, and as long as all the information shows that the COVID situation is not spiking and is well in hand, we plan to continue, very slowly, very cautiously, with opening up the event center.”
Social distancing, mask-use, and other precautions would be required if the center reopened to public use.
Hansen said events would be of the sort that could be safely put on.
“We have a huge, indoor arena, so we have a lot of space. We can have safe distancing there,” she said.
“As variances lighten up and we get fewer restrictions, we look at what events we can have,” she said.
“It’s a concern. You don’t really think about a pandemic and all the things it affects.”
Norris said the pandemic is setting the Event Center back, and it might never turn a meaningful profit, even though it drives other sectors of the economy.
“I don’t think it will ever run in the black. It’s kind of like the Montrose Pavilion; it provides a lot of services to the community,” Norris said.
“Our goal is to get it close to breaking even. We had figured it would take a couple years. This is a slight setback, but that is still our long-range goal, to get it close to breaking even.”
