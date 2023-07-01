The West End Economic Development Corporation has some busy times ahead, as members work toward initiatives including building a meat processing facility to help local ranchers and promoting homegrown workforce development.
According to Executive Director Makayla Gordon, building a US Department of Agriculture-accredited meat processing facility is one top priority in the works, and she’s hoping construction will begin by 2025.
The West End is largely driven by the agriculture community, she explained, and as it stands ranchers must drive over an hour each way, heavy gear and animals in tow, to Montrose or Cortez to access this service — an undeniably expensive process, especially when gas prices are high.
With a facility nearby, West End ranchers could save on costs while the community benefits from having a nearby food source that could be used to supply businesses and schools.
Gordon is currently working with the USDA to secure grant funding to complete a business plan, which will include looking at possible ownership structures for the new facility like co-ops, sole proprietorship or a combination of the two. Once the plan is complete, she can look into more grant funding for actual construction costs.
In another effort to help local businesses, Gordon said WEEDC is launching a new “Recruiting from Within” initiative aimed at keeping young people within the community and helping them develop the skills to earn a living wage with a local company.
The program is party driven by a lack of affordable housing within the community, which Gordon said makes it hard for businesses to recruit enough workers. So, the goal is to capitalize on the people entering the workforce that are already living there.
She said the program works hand-in-hand with WEEDC’s high school apprenticeship program, which pays local youth for up to eight hours per week of working and training with local businesses. Under the new program, WEEDC aims to help young adults and graduates attain the education or training they need to stay in the local workforce and earn a comfortable living.
However, capitalizing on a young workforce that already lives in the West End is not a permanent solution to a lack of affordable housing, as young people who live with their families will still eventually need their own places to live, while those that are renting may eventually look to buy.
But, Gordon explained, WEEDC is trying to do what it can with the housing and workforce available at the moment, while trying to develop both for the future.
Affordable housing is another topic the corporation is trying to address, starting with working with the local municipalities that are deciding on whether to opt into Prop 123, which passed last year and offers help to local governments that commit to expanding affordable housing.
The corporation is also working on a handful of water storage and development projects, some with companies and local municipalities, aimed at ensuring the longevity and efficiency of water supply on Wright’s Mesa and around the area.
Another ongoing focus, especially during the summer, is working with local groups and businesses such as the West End Trails Alliance to promote and manage responsible tourism. She explained attractions like mountain biking trails and the Rimrocker, as well as special events like West End Gravel Rush in September, are big draws for tourism, and it's important to find the balance between making sure enough business is coming in and having enough beds to support the demand.
