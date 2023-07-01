The West End Economic Development Corporation has some busy times ahead, as members work toward initiatives including building a meat processing facility to help local ranchers and promoting homegrown workforce development.

According to Executive Director Makayla Gordon, building a US Department of Agriculture-accredited meat processing facility is one top priority in the works, and she’s hoping construction will begin by 2025.



