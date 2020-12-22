Weekend avalanches claim 3 in region and 1 in Wyoming; drive home backcountry dangers

Three people were swept away and killed in two avalanches over the weekend, prompting more warnings about unstable snowpack in area mountains.
On Dec. 18, an avalanche buried and killed a man in the Anthracite range near Crested Butte. The Gunnison Country Times identified the victim as Jeff Schneider, who according to the paper, worked for 35 years as a ski patroller at Crested Butte.
The same day, Durango residents Dr. Jeff Paffendorf, 51, and Albert Perry, 55, died in an avalanche that swept down the “Battleship” path southeast of Ophir Pass, in San Juan County.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s preliminary report, Schneider was skiing the “Friendly Finish” west of Crested Butte. He chatted briefly about his plans with two other skiers he encountered on the top of the ridge. Those two people skied down and returned to their snowmobile, but became concerned when they saw Schneider hadn’t returned to his snow machine.
The pair then snowmobiled to an area where they could assess Schneider’s planned descent route and saw a fresh avalanche. They skied to the site and used a transceiver to locate Schneider, then dug him out, but he was deceased.
Friends of the two Durango men ultimately located their bodies late Saturday; multiple search and rescue volunteers recovered Paffendorf and Perry on Sunday.
Both men had extensive ties to Durango and Silverton, San Juan County public information officer Deanne Gallegos said.
“This definitely was a rough weekend for both of our communities,” she said.
Paffendorf and Perry were part of a larger group skiing in the backcountry near Ophir Pass on Saturday. Gallegos said the group members had communicated plans and coordinates and when Paffendorf and Perry failed to arrive at the designated meet-up time and location, others reported them as overdue at about 8 p.m. Saturday, then continued searching for the two.
Search teams from the San Juan County and La Plata County sheriffs’ offices deployed, along with a Flight for Life Helicopter crew, which at 9:30 p.m. spotted an avalanche on the northwest side of the pass, near the Battleship avalanche path, according to a timeline San Juan County Emergency Management provided.
By 11 p.m., search and rescue teams had to be put on standby because of adverse weather and avalanche conditions.
Members of Perry and Paffendorf’s group continued searching and located the men’s bodies buried in avalanche debris.
The search teams redeployed Sunday morning and recovered the bodies by that afternoon.
The search and recovery teams worked in steep, rugged terrain, analyzing avalanche conditions, Gallegos said.
“It was about safety of search and rescue teams in San Juan County and La Plata County. Before a search and rescue team can even go out there, they have to make sure the situation is safe for rescuers, so even more lives are not in jeopardy,” she said.
All three victims in the two avalanches appear to have had extensive backcountry experience. Avalanche experts warn, however, that snow conditions so far this season have been weak and prone to creating slide conditions that can catch anyone unaware.
“We are seeing weaker snow and more dangerous avalanche conditions than we usually do this time of year, especially in terms of how easy it is to trigger avalanches,” said Ethan Greene, an avalanche forecaster at Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
“The conditions are a bit trickier than what we usually see. We haven’t seen conditions this weak since maybe the 2011-12 winter.”
That means people who are accustomed to going to a certain area for a certain backcountry activity this time of year can encounter very different conditions than they have in the past.
“In the wintertime, especially in Colorado, avalanche safety is a huge part of being prepared,” Greene said.
Check the forecast before heading out, at colorado.gov/av and have proper equipment, including a locator beacon/transceiver, probe pole and shovel. Always share planned routes and intended timeframes with at least one other person.
Gallegos said the group of skiers that had included Perry and Paffendorf did the right thing by communicating planned routes and timelines; this is how the others knew the two men were overdue. They then also acted appropriately by reporting them as overdue and looking for them.
“When recreating, it’s critical to have the buddy system and communication with others outside of your pod,” Gallegos said.
Schneider, Perry and Paffendorf were experienced in the backcountry and there is no such thing as a safety guarantee in the sport of backcountry skiing, Greene said.
“I think maybe they were in places they were used to going and conditions were a little bit worse this year than maybe what they had seen in recent years. One of the problems with avalanches is it doesn’t take a very big mistake to sometimes get a bad result,” he said.
“Sometimes, small mistakes can lead to really bad outcomes. The way this winter is unfolding, some version of this problem (weak snow slabs) is likely to be with us for the foreseeable future. This is not a problem that is going to go away for months.”
Perry, Paffendorf and Schneider were not the only people in the West to lose their lives in weekend avalanches. In Wyoming, a snowmobiler was caught, buried and killed in an avalanche in the Salt River Range on Dec. 18. A preliminary report says the avalanche airbag the victim deployed was not enough to save him. The Las Vegas Sun and other publications said the man was a 30-year-old Nevada resident, whose name was withheld Monday, pending notification of family.
“If you look at the West, there were really four (deaths) but three in Colorado,” Gallegos said. “That has been highly concerning for our local sheriff’s office and search and rescue. We’ve been talking about this winter and the potential for these types of accidents.”
The day Paffendorf and Perry died was a “bluebird” day for skiing, because there was fresh snow; however, it had stacked on top of an unstable snowpack, Gallegos said.
Just last week, a backcountry awareness campaign the Colorado Tourism Office spearheaded rolled out, targeting skiers. The campaign is an effort between the tourism office, search and rescue groups and the Colorado Department of Transportation. Chambers of commerce, including Silverton’s, which Gallegos directs, are also part of the campaign.
“I believe any community in the state with backcountry recreation was zeroing in on that. It’s long overdue. The risk is part of the sport and it does affect these rural mountain communities,” Gallegos said.
“The state knew this was going to be one of the more deadly and/or dangerous winters, with ski resort closures and the COVID situation.”
She said Silverton began seeing a “surge” in people hitting the backcountry as other recreation fell under virus restrictions, but recreation in the backcountry had been growing in popularity independently of that development. As well, the San Juan mountains are relatively accessible for backcountry sports.
San Juan County was already concerned about the amount of traffic from skiers and vehicles parked along U.S. 550, especially on Red Mountain Pass.
The county relies heavily on trained volunteers who conduct rescue operations.
“That’s part of our concern, is that folks who recreate in the backcountry may need to call on local search and rescue and that is also putting other folks at risk when they have to go out for a rescue or recovery issue. There are a lot of people who get affected in search and rescue incidents,” Gallegos said.
“The majority of the time in these accidents, they are our friends. They are people we know. That’s a very heavy task these volunteers take on, but we are luck as a community to have all of these highly talented, outdoor-savvy locals that step up in these times.
“ … There’s a lot of heavy hearts in Silverton and Durango today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.