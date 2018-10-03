Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for interested individuals to review and comment on the chronic wasting disease (CWD) adaptive management plan created by the CWD Advisory Group.
Comments will be accepted until Oct. 31 and will be carefully considered before management actions are voted on by the CPW Commission in January.
View the form by visiting https://tinyurl.com/cpwchronic.
There are many problems facing the state's deer and elk herds and CPW is working to overcome these challenges to stabilize, sustain and increase populations and habitats throughout the state.
CWD is one area of increasing concern, both in Colorado and across the nation. The agency is working on adaptive management tactics to prevent further spread of CWD and controlling it in herds that are already infected.
What is CWD?
CWD is a fatal nervous system disease found in deer, elk and moose. It belongs to a family of diseases caused by prions (a mis-folded protein). This particular prion disease attacks the brains of infected deer, elk and, to a lesser extent, moose, causing the animals to display abnormal behavior, become uncoordinated and emaciated, and eventually die.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife researchers and biologists have studied CWD on numerous fronts since the 1960s. Their work and expertise on this disease is recognized both nationally and internationally.
Why take action on CWD now?
In Colorado, CWD has been found in more than half of the deer herds and about one-third of elk herds. The number of animals in these herds infected with CWD varies across the state, but current science-based information estimates high infection rates in several herds.
Without management actions, CWD has the potential to cause severe population declines in Colorado’s deer herds.
There is no quick fix when it comes to managing CWD and it is not a disease that can be vaccinated against — there is no cure at this point. Agency success will be determined by steady efforts to control CWD over decades, not months or years. Doing nothing is not an option when looking at the long-term health of Colorado’s wildlife.
CPW has been working with the CWD Advisory Group since March 2018 to draft a CWD Response Plan for the state.
Public input on the plan is invaluable to the agency and will inform management actions going forward.
The CWD Advisory Group has investigated the history of management practices in Colorado and other states in order to come up with recommendations that:
• Manage prevalence rates of CWD in wild deer and elk;
• Control spread of infection to new herds;
• Provide the public with science-based information regarding CWD;
• Maintain Colorado’s robust deer and elk herds to support public hunting and viewing opportunity.
The CWD Advisory Group will be presenting its draft plan for consideration at the November CPW Commission meeting in Burlington.
For additional information and updates on CWD in Colorado, visit CPW’s CWD page at cpw.state.co.us/cwd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.