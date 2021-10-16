Welcome Home Alliance resumes annual stand down for veterans; will distribute cold-weather gear and offer resources

Volunteers are gearing up to help homeless veterans prepare for winter, as well as offer contact with support services.
The Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans will resume its annual stand down for veterans on Oct. 28, after having to cancel the event during the height of pandemic restrictions last year. From 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct. 28, veterans can come to the Warrior Resource Center at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way and receive cold-weather gear and supplies, hygiene kits and a hot meal. They can also connect with organizations providing employment assistance, housing advice, VA benefits specialists and representatives from Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion.
“It’s a great opportunity for veterans to get one-on-one conversations with these folks,” Welcome Home interim director Mike Trickey said, referring particularly to the VA specialists.
Although the community has always been highly supportive of efforts to provide food and clothing for veterans, generosity cannot overcome the current housing crunch in Montrose and the rest of the state — and, as with many populations, veterans’ need for housing is high in a time of low demand and soaring cost.
“Housing still comes out on top. It continues to be an issue,” Trickey said.
Welcome Home has federal housing vouchers for veterans that help offset rent, but because demand for housing outstrips supply, it does not have many opportunities to see those vouchers used.
“We’re doing the best we can. When those things become available, we try to place veterans as quickly as possible,” Trickey said.
The alliance has had success in helping veterans secure employment, particularly through its partnership with Colorado Workforce Center.
“Other than the housing, I think we do a pretty decent job of taking care of any food insecurities they have, making sure they have all the personal gear that they need,” Trickey said.
The stand down is modeled after a concept used during the Vietnam War to provide units returning home with clean uniforms, warm meals, medical care and mail service in a safe environment.
“Stand downs afforded battle-weary soldiers the opportunity to renew their spirit, health and overall sense of well-being,” Welcome Home said, in literature describing the stand down.
“That is the purpose of our stand down and achieving those objectives requires a wide range of support services and time. We are bringing these services together in one location, making them more accessible to our local veterans.”
Staff, volunteers and organizations are all lined up and ready to host the Montrose stand down. Trickey said there will be scaled-down versions of the stand down in Ridgway, the West End and Cedaredge, where the Warrior Resource Center hosts veterans coffees.
Community members can donate cold-weather clothing and coats, gloves, socks and especially flashlights and batteries to the Warrior Resource Center.
Separate of the stand down, the Montrose Elks Lodge is accepting donations of cold-weather gear for veterans now through Veterans Day, at 801 S. Hillcrest Drive. Needs include sleeping bags and cat and dog food.
The Spiritual Awareness Center is also hosting a winter-gear drive and will, through Shepherd’s Hand, distribute donated items to homeless people irrespective of military service. These items may be dropped off in the lobby of the Coronado Building, 700 E. Main St. during the week, or, on Sunday mornings, at Lions Park Community Building, 602 N. Nevada Ave.
“There’s plenty of wonderful organizations around town that are doing drives for veterans,” Trickey said.
You can support Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans anytime by visiting www.whafv.org or by designating the organization as your recipient when you shop via Amazon Smile: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/45-4103919.
Call 970-765-2210 to ask about volunteering.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
