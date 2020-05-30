A West End man is suspected of firing multiple shots as he traveled between Naturita and Nucla on Thursday evening.
Kenny L. Johnson, 41, of Naturita, was held on suspicion of felony menacing, reckless endangerment, prohibited use of a weapon, driving under the influence and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle.
Formal charges are pending. Bond upon arrest was $10,000.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies received several reports of gunfire at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Undersheriff George Jackson said.
The responding deputies contacted several witnesses who reported a man driving a red Blazer was firing shots, which some of the witnesses feared could strike houses.
At least two of the individuals reported the driver had threatened them, Jackson said. Others thought they recognized the suspect; they alleged the man was Johnson.
Deputies located the vehicle, but as Deputy Mimi Savage radioed for backup, the driver took off again. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and arrest Johnson. They found two loaded firearms in the vehicle and an alcohol bottle, according to Jackson, who also said Johnson refused sobriety testing.
