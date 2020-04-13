Beginning Wednesday, contractors working for the City of Montrose will close the recreation trail underpass at West Main Street to complete portions of the final retaining wall alongside the trail.
The closure is expected to last into the following week, and the trail will be reopened over the weekend. The West Main Trailhead and segments of the trail on both sides of the underpass will remain open throughout this period.
Any questions regarding the project may be directed to City Engineer Scott Murphy at 970-901-1792.
