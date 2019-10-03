The good news first: The mosquito season for this year is almost over. The not- so-good news: Three Colorado horses have been certified to have the West Nile virus. The three are located in Larimer and Weld counties (around Loveland, Greely and Fort Collins) and Pueblo.
The diagnoses were made in late August. There is no information on the condition of the three animals.
Horses, unlike humans and other species, can be vaccinated against West Nile. The vaccination is considered quite effective, according to those who have used it. It is a series of two shots over the course of two to three weeks.
Besides vaccinating their animals, horse owners should make vector control part of their routine on the farm. This means monitoring and removing standing water, which is the primary breeding ground for mosquitoes. Unfortunately some of the “standing” waters on a horse farm are stock tanks and water troughs. In warmer weather those can contain thousands of mosquito larvae. In the case of range stock tanks which are also used by all kinds of avian species, such areas as especially critical since the West Nile Virus comes from infected birds upon which the mosquitoes feed. The regional migration of birds is what spreads the disease.
One of the best defenses is keeping the animals enclosed during bug feeding time, which is usually early morning and early evening. Insect repellent sprays are also useful.
Like humans, the biggest number of horses infected will not show any signs of illness. Some will show symptoms like decreased appetite, lethargy, fever and grinding teeth. The more serious cases can show a lack of muscle coordination, lameness, twitching muscles, blindness, inability to stand, and partial paralysis. Of those infected with the serious level of the disease about a third will die.
According to Mary Peck of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, horse farmers need to pay attention to their animals during this season.
“Any time a horse displays signs consistent with neurological disease, a complete neurological examination is warranted. Unless clinical presentation, epidemiological links, or exposure is definitive for a non-reportable disease, always consider it to be a reportable disease and notify the Colorado State Veterinarian’s Office,” she said. To report to the State Veterinarian’s Office, call 303-869-9130.
EEE is back
The classic Eastern equine encephalitis is back in a couple of New England States and in Michigan after being considered isolated since the late 1990s. EEE is deadly for horses and three out of 10 people who contact it die. There was a major outbreak in the 1950s, which led to massive measures to control the mosquitoes that carried the disease. The modern West Niles virus can be coupled with either EEE or meningitis. The symptoms are virtually the same.
VSV Update
So far there have been 646 cases of the vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) in Colorado this year. The outbreak seems to have leveled off over the past three weeks. Larimer county had the most with 143 cases and all but nine have been released from quarantine. Mesa, Montrose and Delta counties had 146 cases, most of which are now out of isolation.
Although the threat seems to have subsided at the moment, livestock owners should stay alert to the signs of VSV. Those include blisters, lesions, and swelling around the lips and face. An infected animal may limit eating and drinking since the sores that occur inside the oral cavity make it painful to ingest liquids or food.
If you have an animal, horse, cow, swine or sheep displaying the symptoms contact your vet immediately and make sure the case is reported to the state veterinarian.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
