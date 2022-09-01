Zachariah Houston felt called to law enforcement and when it was time for training, he was sent to Montrose’s new Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy — it was, after all, right down the road.
“I was blessed to be given the opportunity to come here during this summer,” said Houston, who will be an officer for the Gunnison Police Department. “It’s close to home, close to Gunnison and my community.”
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Houston became one of the Montrose academy’s first graduates, with Dante Bertorello, Montrose Police Department; Tristin Houghtaling, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office; Nathan Irick, MPD; Patrick King, MCSO and Syla Rexhepi, MPD.
“Today your hard work and your dedication pays off. You are the finest that our communities have to offer,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
“Today there has never been more scrutiny, strife and bitter attack on the law enforcement profession. You answered the call from our communities to wear the badge that stands for safety, security and the protection of our citizens. Never discredit your badge and the oath you take to protect and serve. Never give anyone reason to distrust your integrity or question your honor.”
Mayor Dave Frank later took the podium, highlighting the the importance of the first academy.
“This academy is, itself, the embodiment of Western Colorado, the spirit of cooperation, the spirit of communication and the spirit of growth in a real positive direction,” Frank said.
“You have the distinctive honor. There will never, ever be another first six. You are the first six people to graduate this academy. Carry that on with you. … You’re stepping into a bigger brotherhood and sisterhood.”
Or, as guest speaker John Marshall, president of Colorado Mesa University said, the graduates are “trailblazers.”
The Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy, or WCLEA, first began as an idea more than two years ago. Multiple partners collaborated to make the academy a reality, navigating through pandemic-induced delays.
Although there are other academies on the Western Slope, including in Delta, these did not have a class that began in May and concluded in summer. Enrollees who missed the cutoff for placement in those academies had to wait for the next ones to roll around, delaying their start date with agencies that had extended a conditional job offer to them.
Growth in Montrose also supported having an academy here.
“It also provides a fresh pool of applicants,” MPD Sgt. Courtney Jones, WCLEA director, said as she introduced the evening’s speakers.
Jones detailed the high bar the cadets had to clear to make it through the 17-week course and its 613-hour curriculum, which exceeded Peace Officer Standards and Training requirements and kept them in class eight to 12 hours a day, five days a week. Outside of class, they also spent a hot Saturday clearing up trash for the community.
As for creating another option on the Western Slope? That’s a bonus that can attract more area residents to the law enforcement field. After all, being close to home doesn’t hurt, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said, recounting how he went through an academy in the Denver area in 1976 — a long way from home for a 21-year-old.
“This Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy really represents our communities and our university at its best, coming together, identifying a challenge, not taking no for an answer, finding a way to yes,” Marshall said earlier.
“We all came together to chip in a little bit and as a result, we got our foot in the door. As a result, we got our academy started and six outstanding graduates.”
Hall praised the instructors, as well as Jones, assistant academy director Officer David Copeland and former director Billy Stroup, plus others who had a hand in bringing the academy to fruition.
“The creation and success of this academy took a tremendous amount of work from instructors, officers and deputies,” he said.
Lillard in his remarks said the men should brace for challenges.
“There will be sorrow and there will be joy. There will be sheer terror. … You will discover evil beyond belief. You will also discover the really good things in life,” Lillard said, telling them to guard against cynicism.
“Treat all people with dignity and respect no matter who they are and no matter what crime they have committed. You may forget them, but they will never forget you in their lifetime.”
Following the ceremony, Rexhepi said the academy provided invaluable experience and left him with brothers for life, who will look after each other.
“I wanted to support my community, because I’m going to be living here a long time. I wanted to make sure I can protect it and keep it safe,” he said.
“I felt like it was something I was called to do. I just answered the call and got the ball rolling and kept pursuing it,” Houston said of his decision to enter law enforcement. “It seemed like the more and more I looked into it, the better fit it was for me and the skills I developed over my lifetime.”
Bertorello was the class leader at the time of graduation. In his remarks, he too spoke of the camaraderie that grew between the six of them from the time they walked into the first class in May, until the time they crossed the Montrose Pavilion stage Wednesday.
“We have grown from acquaintances, to friends, to brothers. … I can’t think of a better group to have gone through academy with,” he said.