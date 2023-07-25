The creation of a new strategic plan for Western Colorado University’s path forward lined up neatly for President Brad Baca, who got to work on the plan during his first year in the new position. 

Targeting goals like degree quality, quality of life and enrollment growth, the five-year plan will be released to the public this fall and outline targets and initiatives that the university will strive to meet over the next half-decade. 



