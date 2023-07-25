The creation of a new strategic plan for Western Colorado University’s path forward lined up neatly for President Brad Baca, who got to work on the plan during his first year in the new position.
Targeting goals like degree quality, quality of life and enrollment growth, the five-year plan will be released to the public this fall and outline targets and initiatives that the university will strive to meet over the next half-decade.
One goal that’s personal for Baca, a first-generation college student himself who couldn’t have attended Dartmouth University as an undergrad without financial support, is improving the accessibility and affordability of a Western degree.
“I really want to see us move the dial on that and ensure that a Western education is something that’s accessible to anyone who wishes to pursue it,” he said.
The plan took a year to develop and will bring the University through 2028. It focuses on four major goals, and some initiatives that build toward these goals are already in the works.
According to Baca, the first goal laid out in the plan is enriching the well-being and quality of life of students, faculty and staff. This includes addressing issues that impact the campus community, like housing, mental health and food security.
One initiative serving this objective that’s already in motion is expanding faculty and staff housing on campus. According to Baca, the school plans to build a new housing facility on campus for faculty and staff and is currently working on deciding how many units the facility will be and how the structure will be financed. Hopefully, he said, the project will be in the design phase by the end of the upcoming school year.
The second major objective is improving affordability and access to the school through expanding scholarship opportunities and targeting state aid to reduce the institution’s debt.
“We’re kind of working on both sides of the equations there,” said Baca.
He said scholarship development will come primarily through providing more opportunities for donors to give money, and a new fundraising campaign called Elevate Western will be launched later this year.
He also said the school plans to ask the state for money to lessen the debt load that has come from building new facilities over the years, a crucial step toward keeping the cost of attendance down.
Improving the value of a Western degree is the plan’s third goal, and Baca said this one is largely about making sure graduating students get a good return on their investment at the school.
As a liberal arts institution, Baca said Western prepares students not just to have careers, but also to be well-rounded and live their values through their careers.
“We don't just prepare you for successful careers, but fulfilling livelihoods,” Baca said.
But, he wants to work with academic departments and employers to make sure each of Western’s degrees comes with a path toward employment in their field of study.
The first three goals, Baca said, will feed the last one.
“If we do those three things well we believe it will help us grow enrollment and ensure the financial sustainability of the institution,” he said.
