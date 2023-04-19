Western Slope Appliance eyes grand opening

When Sears Authorized Hometown Stores, LLC, filed for bankruptcy last December, Kevin and Jennifer Moore had a big decision to make. They moved to Montrose in 2014 to raise a family after purchasing the Hometown store at 1445 Hawk Parkway, which they took over in 2015.
Roughly eight years later, they faced a decision between moving again or going independent. They choose the latter.
“It was quite a mix of emotions,” Kevin said of hearing the bankruptcy news, but he and Jennifer wanted to keep raising their kids, now 7 and 3, here in Montrose.
“We chose to stay here to plant our roots, and that’s what we’re doing,” he said.
And so, within a few months of the news, the Moores slapped a paper sign on the door of the old Sears that read “Western Slope Appliance.”
The new business is already taking pre-orders, and deliveries of grills, appliances and mattresses are coming in by the day. A grand opening, complete with smoked meat and locally-crafted beer and wine, will take place on May 4.
While the couple took over Sears Hometown in 2015, the business has served the community since 1993. Kevin noted they kept the store open throughout the pandemic and focused on meeting customers’ individualized needs despite supply chain delays.
Kevin believes his job is more than a sales position — he likes to connect with customers and sees himself as an “appliance therapist” dedicated to serving the community.
One particular gap he noticed on the Western Slope is a lack of qualified service technicians, a hole he aims to fill. Some employees are already trained, and Kevin hopes to hire more as the business grows that will be able to service the appliances sold at the store — and elsewhere, if availability allows for it.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” he said of getting ready to reopen. The Moores made their final decision to stay in February, and since then it’s been non-stop preparation.
The Moores are starting small, with companies they know and products the community needs. Now that the store is independent, all the risk is on the Moore’s if a product isn’t popular.
For primarily inside the house, Western Slope Appliance will carry Whirlpool appliances, including the KitchenAid, Maytag and Amana brands. For outside, it will have the Broil King line of grills and smokers, one of which will be used to smoke meat for the grand opening.
And for bedtime, the shop will sell Diamond Mattresses, with about a dozen different models on display.
Kevin considered other products, like TVs, but said he first wanted to see what the community was looking for before expanding the store’s offerings.
Customers can reach Western Slope Appliance at 970-249-4596 or sales@westernslopeappliance.com. Moore said once the store is officially open, hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
