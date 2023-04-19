Western Slope Appliance eyes grand opening

Western Slope Appliance Owner Kevin Moore shows off a set of stainless steel kitchen appliances. (Kylea Henseler/Montrose Daily Press)

 When Sears Authorized Hometown Stores, LLC, filed for bankruptcy last December, Kevin and Jennifer Moore had a big decision to make. They moved to Montrose in 2014 to raise a family after purchasing the Hometown store at 1445 Hawk Parkway, which they took over in 2015.

Roughly eight years later, they faced a decision between moving again or going independent. They choose the latter.



