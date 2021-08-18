Western Slope Conservation Center tracks GMUG forest plan

Western Slope Conservation Center has been diligently tracking the GMUG National Forests Draft Forest Plan and Draft Environmental Impact findings released to the public on Aug. 13.
Prior to its release, several counties expressed a number of concerns to GMUG officials in a letter dated July 16. The letter provided by WSCC and signed off by Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel county commissioners raised a number of “red flag” issues with the draft plan.
While the 12 Western Slope county commissioners expressed appreciation for the time to develop the plan, they said the pre-Draft and Preferred Alternative B fails to adequately recognize “public needs, natural resources and a rapidly changing climate.”
With the last GMUG plan updated nearly 40 years ago, commissioners noted changes to how the public uses the forests and need to understand “the impacts from a rapidly changing climate.”
Among their concerns, commissioners cited a lack of sufficient climate change analysis when it comes to carbon sequestration and water storage capacity of intact ecosystems.
The counties requested that a section be included in the plan to develop a baseline for the current carbon sequestration capacity of the GMUG and a determination of the carbon emissions of projects to monitor the balance of emissions vs. sequestration.
The letter also addresses the need for a thorough socioeconomic analysis that looks at multiple forest uses including recreational opportunities. Commissioner made mention of a series of economic studies done by Outdoor Alliance that measured the economic impact of outdoor recreation in the region.
According to the 2018 study, outdoor recreation in the GMUG National Forests generates $392 million in annual spending on paddling, climbing, hiking, snow sports, and mountain biking while also supporting local jobs and attracting both businesses and residents to Colorado.
Commissioners also expressed concern about increased timber production in which “a single industry at the expense of all other uses and economic benefits that the forest provides.” They asked GMUG to provide a study that includes recreation and ecosystem services when considering managing its forests.
While they support “a responsible timber production program that contributes to forest-wide desired conditions and multiple use goals,” commissioners rejected any substantial increase proposed in the pre-draft plan.
“We strongly oppose the substantial increase of suitable timber proposed in this pre-Draft Plan. The implementation of Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response has made it clear that even with a 10-year programmatic NEPA decision, the industry is not able to support a large increase in timber production and the timber production is all centered around one business with several partner businesses. During negotiations for the CORE Act, Suitable Timber was a major obstacle to designating lands for uses other than timber production,” the letter states.
Commissioners also cited a lack of adequate consideration of the designations in the CORE Act and the proposed Gunnison Public Land Initiative which is working to create a plan that including mountain biking, motorized recreation, ranching, conservation, science, water resources, and hunting and angling for public lands in and around Gunnison County.
Following the GMUG release last week, a 90-day comment period ending on Nov. 12 was opened for the public to voice either support or concerns with the plan. The GMUG National Forests with the National Forest Foundation will be hosting a series of virtual webinars and open houses to provide an orientation to the draft documents and to host community conversations.
While there are a number of Zoom meetings planned, the meeting planned for the Paonia area is scheduled for 5 — 7 p.m. Sept. 21.
A complete list of the GMUG Forest Plan Revision Webinars can be found at: bit.ly/3skspUp
Lisa Young is a staff writer at the Delta County Independent.
