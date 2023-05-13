Western Slope lawmakers tout Colorado River Drought Task Force bill

Saying the state will fare best if it stands together when it comes to protecting Colorado River water rights, Western Slope legislators are hailing a bill that creates a drought task force.
“It’s to get Colorado to come to the table and start talking about what we can do, rather than somebody on the eastern side of the state, or the governor, talking,” Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, who was House sponsor of Senate Bill 295, with Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, House speaker. “We’re trying to get people from the Western Slope, particularly since the Western Slope is going to have to deal with it.”
Senate Bill 295 passed 63-2, with Sens. Perry Will, R-Newcastle, and Dylan Robert, D-Eagle, carrying it in the Senate.
The bill creates a Colorado River Drought Task Force, with subcommittees, to guide the development of water legislation. It is to include the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute tribes, regional water conservation districts, local government, farmers, ranchers, environmental nonprofits and the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.
Members are charged with developing steps and tools the legislature can use to address drought in the Colorado River Basin and commitments under the Colorado River Compact through conservation of the river and its tributaries, such as the Gunnison River and the Uncompahgre.
If the bill creating the task force is signed into law, its members have a short window to act: between July and Dec. 15, they are to furnish their recommendations and a summary of their work to the legislative water resources and agricultural review committee.
The Colorado River is dwindling in the face of ongoing drought and aridification, even as the population that depends on its water swells.
Under a roughly 100-year-old legal agreement called the Colorado River Compact, the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming split up the water with the Lower Basin states of California, Arizona and Nevada. Mexico also receives an apportionment under a 1944 treaty.
Less water in the river has led to more tension between the states and, according to recent published reports, the prospect of federally mandated cuts in absence of a conservation agreement between the Upper and Lower Basin. The Upper Basin’s basic position is that Lower Basin states need to live within the hydrology of the river, rather than demand the same amount of water every year under the compact.
Colorado has its own tensions, most notably between urban and rural areas when it comes to water, according to legislators.
“We were very concerned about urban and Front Range interests in the Colorado River being a bit louder than our voices,” McCluskie said Thursday, during a media call. She said the task force under SB295 provides a formalized structure for all voices to be heard and gives many seats at the table to Western Slope interests, in an attempt to create balance.
The bill’s purpose is to “bring forward bold policy ideas,” McCluskie also said.
“I joined Sen. Roberts early in policy discussions about the Colorado River and protecting the river, particularly because of how almost spiritual the Colorado is to us on the Western Slope,” she later said. The river fuels the agricultural and outdoor recreation economies and is symbolic of what it means to be a Coloradan, McCluskie said.
The bill says recommendations need to be for programs that can be reasonably implemented in a way that does not harm economic or environmental concerns in any sub-basin or region in the state. The recommendations must also fall in line with the 2019 Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan. The recommendations must further ensure any program related to acquiring water rights is voluntary, temporary and compensated, while also looking at revenue sources for the acquisition of program water.
Will and Catlin worry about entities that are purchasing farm land, as well as buying or leasing water, especially if they are not providing adequate compensation.
“The Uncompahgre (River), we’ve got the oldest, biggest water right on the Western Slope of Colorado. Certainly, there are people looking at us,” Catlin said. He said speculators need to understand that when they buy water, they are affecting the entire ag community, not just individual farmers — and that reality needs to be part of the conversation.
“I think they’ve got their eye on the ag water in the Western Slope. That really concerns me,” Will said.
“The Colorado River affects all four corners of the state and I think it’s good to have a task force talking about the drought-related stuff,” he added.
“I think it’s fairly obvious there is an eye on ag water from the Western Slope. We need to protect that. … With people sitting around the table talking about it, it can be really beneficial, and getting people on the right page.”
Any demand management — paying an ag producer not to use his or her water for a set time — needs to come with compensation more reflective of the value of the resource, Will said, adding water storage as another issue the task force needs to delve into.
Catlin wants to use the time a big runoff year has bought the West to create, for Colorado, a united front for the negotiating table. “We decided to run this bill so everyone could take a deep breath and try to figure out what we can do together. Mother Nature gave us a break with all the snow,” Catlin said.
Will said many people wanted a seat at the task force table. “We could have had an 87-person task force, but that’s unmanageable. I think we have the key people on there. I may be a little too optimistic, but I think it’s a real positive thing to come out of this,” he said.
“This year, thank God, we got a good year,” added Will. “But we can’t just be praying for snow and rain. We’ve got to do something else.”
McCluskie is eager for the task force to begin in July. “We have a lot of big work to do and big conversations to have,” she said.
Catlin is also hopeful. “The answer in Cortez may be different than the answer in Montrose, but they are going to be on the same topic, so we can craft an answer that will help everybody,” he said. The bipartisan support from the bill shows how important the matter is, Catlin also said. “This is a serious problem. We want to deal with it.”