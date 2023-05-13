Western Slope lawmakers tout Colorado River Drought Task Force bill

Kayakers launching and retrieving from Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp Lake Powell, near Page, Arizona, June 2021. The Colorado River feeds Lake Powell, the main storage cup for Upper Basin states like Colorado. (Courtesy photo/National Park Service)

Saying the state will fare best if it stands together when it comes to protecting Colorado River water rights, Western Slope legislators are hailing a bill that creates a drought task force.

“It’s to get Colorado to come to the table and start talking about what we can do, rather than somebody on the eastern side of the state, or the governor, talking,” Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, who was House sponsor of Senate Bill 295, with Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, House speaker. “We’re trying to get people from the Western Slope, particularly since the Western Slope is going to have to deal with it.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

