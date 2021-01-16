Western Slope leaders call on Congress to investigate Boebert

More than five dozen officials from local governments in the 3rd Congressional District are calling on House leadership to investigate newly sworn-in U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert over what they consider “reprehensible” conduct.
Boebert has pushed back strongly against allegations that she live-tweeted the location of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol, and that she “gave tours” to suspect individuals beforehand.
In press releases, she has decried as “hypocrisy” Democratic condemnations of objections to the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s win, since in three previous elections, some Democrats objected to certifying Republican presidential wins. (Those objections were made in presidential races in which the Democratic candidate had conceded.) Boebert was among lawmakers who objected to the certification for Biden.
In their Jan. 12 letter, 68 leaders from communities including Telluride, Ouray, Ridgway, Gunnison, Crested Butte and Hinsdale County allege Boebert associated with “the right wing groups that supported the insurrection of the Capitol Building” last week.
No official from Montrose or Montrose County signed the letter.
“We have heard overwhelmingly from our constituents, therefore her constituents, that there is deep concern about her actions leading up to and during the protests that turned into a violent and deadly mob,” the letter states.
“Representative Boebert’s actions, including her statements on the floor immediately preceding the insurrection and her social media posts leading up to the riots were irresponsible and reprehensible,” the letter continues, accusing Boebert of, though speech and tweets, encouraging a “mob mentality” just three days after swearing to uphold the Constitution.
The letter, addressed to Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, asks for a thorough investigation and “appropriate disciplinary actions.”
Ridgway Mayor John Clark was among signatories.
He said he expected someone elected to Congress to have more respect for the rule of law and that Boebert’s conduct “shocked” him.
Boebert not only tweeted the speaker’s location during the riot, he said, but would later garner national headlines for declining to allow Capitol police to examine her purse after she set off metal detectors that were put in place at the Capitol after the siege.
She was allowed to proceed. Other members of Congress also reportedly objected to the metal detectors. Pelosi has since proposed a rule that would hit with a hefty fine members who bypass the metal detectors.
Boebert also has attracted attention for wanting to carry a gun beyond U.S. Capitol grounds and also in chambers. She also said she complies with all applicable firearms laws and regulations and in a Jan. 12 tweet, said she had a concealed carry permit issued by the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police.
“All these things you or I would have to do, she’s just ignoring, like she’s above the law,” Clark said.
Boebert’s office in a Jan. 14 press release said she had been the victim of “baseless accusations” by U.S. Rep. Sean Maloney of New York, who told MSNBC he could confirm a representative gave Capitol tours to insurrectionists and, according to Boebert,“implied that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was that member of Congress.”
Boebert only had family with her in the Capitol and only her mother Shawn Bentz was present on Jan. 6; Bentz was “locked in a secure location, not in the U.S. Capitol, with her staff and never left their sight,” the press release said.
Boebert also wrote a letter to Maloney, calling his comments “extremely offensive, shameful and dangerous” and said his carelessness prompted news stories and tweets that amplified disinformation.
“Based on your lies and those of your colleagues, some have even gone so far as to accuse me of conspiring with the criminals that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6,” Boebert wrote.
“Extremists that believe your rhetoric have posted photos of me with people I don’t know at the Capitol Building in Denver, Colorado, following a rally from more than a year ago and claimed these were people that I gave a U.S. Capitol tour to on Jan. 5, 2021.”
The photo in question was taken at the State Capitol during a 2019 rally concerning Colorado’s “red flag” gun laws. It does not show Boebert with people at the U.S. Capitol the day before the riots there that led to the deaths of five people.
“I would be the first person to admit people on both sides of the political divide post things they shouldn’t,” said Clark, who said he was not aware of the photo in question. “I’m stressing to people all the time, don’t share something on social media until you’ve researched it and determined if it’s accurate.”
Maloney, in a tweet Thursday, denied targeting Boebert, who later issued a tweet of her own, thanking him for the clarification. “I’ve never said your name in public,” Maloney’s tweet, publicized by the Pueblo Chieftain, read. “Never. Not once. (If you’re going to be a gun nut, you probably shouldn’t go off half cocked). I’ll tweet the transcript so you can see … but that might be like ‘a fact,’ so it might not help you.”
In the attached transcript, Nicolle Wallace asks Maloney about the investigation into the Capitol violence.
Wallace said: “we heard from one of your Democratic colleagues who shared with her constituents last night that there was a tour the day before for some of the insurrectionists. Can you confirm that or what can you tell us about the state of the insurrection?”
Malone responds that he “can confirm that” and although he didn’t have firsthand knowledge, he spoke to a member of Congress who saw it personally and who was alarmed. He then stated: “Some of our new colleagues, the same ones, of course, who believe in conspiracy theories and who want to carry guns into the House Chamber, who today — today — have been yelling at Capitol Police.”
He witnessed this, he said, apparently referring to members who objected to passing through metal detectors.
“This conduct is beyond the pale and it extends to some of this interaction with the very people who attacked the Capitol and that’s why the issue of making sure every member of Congress now goes through a metal detector, which has never happened before, is so important for the security of the inauguration and for our proceedings,” Maloney told Wallace.
“And it’s a sad reality that we find ourselves at a place where the enemy is within and we cannot trust our own colleagues.”
Boebert in her letter to Maloney said her office has been flooded with “numerous death threats and hundreds of vile phone calls and emails” since his interview.
“I did not conspire with criminals that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6,” she wrote.
After Maloney issued his tweet, Boebert responded on Twitter. “A thousand apologies. I’m glad you clarified you were not making any remarks about me whatsoever. Please clarify that with the people making death threats and also MSNBC so they can set the record straight,” Boebert’s tweet read.
Boebert in other statements also said her Jan. 6 tweet stating “the Speaker has been removed from the chambers” was after Pelosi had been evacuated from the Capitol. Far from “revealing some big secret,” Boebert said she was only tweeting the same information as was being broadcast on television.
Clark said he doesn’t find Boebert persuasive.
“It’s apparent to me that Ms. Boebert represents a portion of our population that is way too focused on hate. I just wonder what happened to the way we used to get along as a country, where we could have differences of opinion and reasoned dialogue and debate, and not have to resort to name-calling and hate speech,” he later said.
People from all political walks have a common interest in wanting their families to be safe to thrive, he said.
“I don’t hate Lauren Boebert,” Clark said.
The Jan. 12 letter writers said they are even more concerned with “heavily armed” hate groups that are proliferating in America. They asked Congress to form a panel to investigate such groups.
“They pose a real threat to American democracy, to our communities and to our residents,” the letter states. “We are all deeply disturbed by the events that unfolded (Jan. 6) and we urge the appropriate legal and congressional responses against the individuals and groups involved to prevent similar actions in the future.”
Clark said he respects the fact that many Western Slope residents own guns and value the Second Amendment. His concern is with events like those last year, when armed protesters swarmed the Michigan State House over that state’s COVID-19 restrictions. Later in 2020, six men were indicted for an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor and to blow up a bridge to stymie law enforcement’s response.
“As elected officials, we are dedicated to serving all those in our region regardless of their affiliation,” Clark and the other 67 local officials wrote Jan. 12.
“We take this responsibility seriously and expect Rep. Boebert to do so as well.”
