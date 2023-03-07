As the 2023 state legislative session nears a halfway point, state Sen. Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, and Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, met constituents at a forum in Durango on Saturday to discuss ongoing initiatives and big-ticket issues.
The event was hosted by the La Plata and Montezuma county chapters of the League of Women Voters, a non-partisan organization that supports active and informed participation in government.
Simpson was first elected in 2020 to serve Senate District 35, and he began serving District 6, which includes parts of Montrose County, this year after redistricting. McLachlan represents House District 59, which includes Archuleta, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties.
The forum lasted about 1.5 hours and allowed each legislator to discuss his or her current initiatives, then entered a Q and A session addressing issues including education and affordable housing.
Simpson, a farmer and rancher with experience as the general manager of the Rio Grande Water Conservation District, has already seen one of his efforts succeed this year.
House Bill 23-1071, which Simspon served as a prime sponsor of in the Senate, was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis last Friday, March. 3. It allows psychologists who are not medical doctors but have completed doctoral programs to write prescriptions under strict guidelines and training requirements. Simpson said the bill could create more access to mental health services for residents of rural Colorado, who may not have as many opportunities to get resources.
He is also the prime sponsor of Senate Bill 23-083, another healthcare-related bill that would remove the requirement for physician assistants to practice directly under physicians or podiatrists and instead require them to enter a “collaborative agreement,” changing the relationship between professionals and allowing physician assistants more authority to practice.
Simpson explained that legislators can only be the prime sponsors of up to five bills within their own house, but can co-sponsor other bills.
He said water and agriculture will always be a priority for him, and he’s sponsoring another Senate bill, 23-092, aimed at supporting the use and research of agrivoltaics, which the bill summary describes as the “the integration of solar energy generation facilities with agricultural activities.”
Simpson, who is part of the fourth generation of his family to farm and ranch in the San Luis Valley, said the dry agricultural area could be a prime location for exploring the technology. As the West continues to experience a mega-drought and water supplies dwindle, he said there could ultimately be up to 100 thousand less irrigated acres in the valley, and agrivoltaics could provide a different use for the land.
The bill includes allowing the state’s Agricultural Drought and Climate Resilience Office to award grants for research projects on agrivoltaics and authorizing the Colorado Water Conservation Board to study aquavoltaics, which the summary describes as “ solar energy generation facilities placed over, or floating on, irrigation canals or reservoirs.”
Simpson is also sponsoring or signing onto multiple bills including initiatives concerning modifying the Colorado Agricultural Future Loan Program, establishing a wildfire detection technology system pilot program and creating a task force to study high-altitude water storage, for which McLachlan serves as a prime sponsor in the House.
Both legislators took turns answering questions submitted by the public and compiled by League of Women Voters officers.
One asked the legislators how the state could improve school test scores, given what the prompt referred to as relatively poor outcomes despite a significant amount of state revenue being dedicated toward education. The questions did not have names attached.
McLachlan said she is working on a bill aimed at improving math scores, since this subject is tricky as students must develop strong building blocks to be successful. The intent is to train teachers, parents and after-school program providers to help students with math, which they may have even more difficulty with due to online learning during the pandemic.
The second part of the question pointed out that many legislators say education funding is linked to the Colorado Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as TABOR, which requires the state to maintain a balanced budget.
“We shouldn't be balancing the state’s budget on the back of K-12 education,” Simpson said. He said while he believes in school choice, public schools are the only option for many constituents and he wants the system to be successful.
But, he said TABOR works as designed, and pointed out that the state has grown over the past decade to include dozens of new programs and offices. Taxpayers want to know the state is a good steward of their money before agreeing to give more, and the state needs to be good stewards of what it has, he said.
Another question concerned affordable housing, which McLachlan said is one of the most common issues her constituents care about.
Simpson said he wished there was a clear path forward, and he focuses on trying to kill legislation that could make housing less affordable, like bills requiring local governments to enforce energy efficiency standards.
He also pointed to a bill he worked on last year, the Middle Income Access Program Expansion, which was signed into law and aims to provide funding to developers looking to build housing for residents making above 80% of the area median income. While he said no bonds for the pilot project have been approved yet, the effort is intended to fill a gap in the marketplace which provides low-income housing but few options for professionals like teachers and firefighters with mid-level salaries.
Residents can reach Simpson at 303-866-4875 and can find the entire recorded forum at https://www.lwvlaplata.org.