The county has received slightly less than half of the $8.3 million it was allocated from the American Rescue Plan, but officials are still working on a plan for how to spend the money.
President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in March. In addition to a third round of direct stimulus checks, an expanded child tax credit and emergency rental assistance, counties were allocated $651 billion in direct aid.
Receiving federal grant money can be a notoriously slow process — many local venues still waiting on grants they applied for in April — and this round of funding comes with 152 pages of rules and regulations on how the money can be spent.
Cindy Dunlap, the finance director for the county, said that the county will be taking the federal guidance and then deciding how spending the funding would be best for Montrose County.
“It’s very cumbersome and a lot to wade through. It’s a very lengthy process just to figure out that we’re all interpreting the guidance correctly and we’re all understanding what the intent of the funds are,” Dunlap explained.
Dunlap expected that most of the money would be spent next year, but the projects are still to be determined in a thorough process that will start with the county’s executive leadership team. The budgeting process for the next calendar year just started last month and the allocating process will begin in earnest this August.
The county had previously received $2.4 million from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. Just over half of that funding was allocated to external organizations, including $400,000 to the school district to purchase iPads for remote learning and $325,000 to Montrose Memorial Hospital to support community testing.
“The remaining amount went towards all COVID-related public health costs,” Erika Story, the county’s digital communications manager, explained. “Montrose County took a conservative approach on what could and could not be reimbursed by these funds.”
The county also used some of the previous funding to finance the transition to remote working, as well as disinfecting equipment and plexiglass dividers for workers who could not work from home.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.