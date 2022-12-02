“To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Captain Underpants” wouldn’t appear to have anything in common, other than that both are books.
But both books have routinely landed on the American Library Association’s “Top 10” banned or challenged books over the past several years. In the past two years, the ALA also recorded books that were challenged because of LGBTQ+ content.
The Anti-Defamation League last year reported attempts in some states to use legislation banning “critical race theory” to yank children’s books from shelves, even though CRT is not taught in K-12 schools.
What happens locally, when a community member objects to books or other materials available in public libraries?
“We have a process for that. It’s based on our collections development policy. It goes all the way back to when we choose an item,” Montrose Regional Library District Director Paul Paladino said.
“We base our selection criteria on professional reviews of books, quality or reputation of the publisher, and the author’s (reputation) plays into that. If it’s a well-known, popular author, we tend to get those items, because they circulate well.”
The library takes into account patron requests — and it considers the requests by patrons who want to see material removed, via a reconsideration form.
“We like to encourage dialogue between our patrons and the library staff, so the reconsideration form lets us know, among other things, what the patron found objectionable, or is concerned about,” Paladino said.
People can fill out a reconsideration form for programs and displays, not just materials.
But there is a high bar to clear.
“We want to know things like, did they actually read the book, view the DVD, or attend the program?” Paladino said — and if they did, how much did they read, or for how long did they attend the program?
“In the case of a book, it comes to me. I generally read the item at least once; sometimes, I go through it two or three times in order to really get a good sense of the material and the objection,” he said.
Paladino will also go over reviews in professional journals or heavy-hitters like Kirkus Reviews or the New York Times Review of Books.
He ultimately makes a finding and sends word to the patron in writing, which can lead to face-to-face meetings.
“We want to engage the community in a dialogue about their concerns. We tend to be inclusionary in our philosophy, rather than exclusionary, so if they object to how a subject was treated, we’ll ask them if they know of other items that might include their viewpoint, that we could include to better balance our collection,” Paladino said.
The situation is similar at the Delta County Public Library District, where patrons who object to material can also fill out a reconsideration form. Reconsideration is tied to the collection development policy for the Delta libraries too, Director LaDonna Gunn said.
The reconsideration request is handed over to the collections and systems administrator, who gathers reviews and sends it, the form and a copy of the material under review to Gunn with a recommendation.
If a challenge is made, Gunn would meet with the library board’s executive committee to review it, then she would respond to the patron.
Those who do not like the response have 30 days to file a challenge for the library board’s review. Patrons are barred for three years from seeking reconsideration of the same material, which remains on the shelf during the process.
“I think, from my perspective, what happens is patrons find material or see something that is a problem for them, but what they don’t realize is it may not necessarily be a problem for others,” Gunn said.
“The whole point for a public library is access to information. If one person believes this information shouldn’t be public, that (reconsideration) is the process they have. But the second you start censoring something, you’re censoring yourself, in a way.”
That is because others, using the same process, could seek to censor an item the complaining patron wants to stay on the shelves.
“We do not go into censorship. That is the whole point. We provide the information,” Gunn said, adding that when it comes to kids, the parents are responsible for keeping tabs on what they do.
“The idea of protecting everyone’s freedom to access information, to intellectual freedom given to us, that’s really important for a free and democratic society,” Gunn said.
The public might not necessarily understand this, when it comes to what can be found at a library, she added.
“They have a right to be offended, but going to the step of ‘nobody should have access’ is censoring yourself.”
Paladino acknowledged a balancing act.
“Back in the day, there were books I ordered that personally offended me, but other people in the community were interested in them,” he said. “That’s what happens when you live in a civilization — not everyone has the same background. People should be able to see themselves when they come to the library and they should also be able to see others.”
Neither the Montrose nor the Delta libraries have been fielding many requests to reconsider materials, however.
Gunn said the last reconsideration request Delta had was in 2018, which was denied and the patron did not pursue the matter beyond the initial denial.
Paladino reported between three and five formal requests this year, “probably the most I’ve ever had.”
Mostly, though, patrons who object to materials confine the objection to comments or informal complaints, he said.
Montrose Regional Library District leaders recognize that the service area has wide-ranging interests and ideas; Paladino said it falls to individuals to decide what they read, what they view and what programs they attend.
“It’s not for me to decide. It’s not for others to decide. It’s for each individual, each family, to decide,” he said.
Montrose Regional Library District hasn’t removed books, although it has relocated a few. For example, a book in the juvenile section was meant for an older audience of kids, so it was placed into the Young Adult stacks.
This book was about the Civil War and contained an objectionable word. Paladino reviewed it and found that although it was for juvenile readers, it was meant for older juveniles. The word also seemed to be historically accurate and was uttered in the heat of battle, Paladino said.
“But we’ve not removed anything from the collection (because of requests to do so),” he said.
Between January and August of 2022, the American Library Association recorded 681 tries to ban or restrict library materials, pertaining to multiple books. PENAmerica’s Index of School Book Bans founded 2,532 instances of books being banned in 138 school districts in 32 states. It recorded none for Colorado during that time.
Similar to the Montrose and Delta public libraries, the Montrose County School District keeps available a “request for reconsideration” form that individuals who object to materials in school libraries can fill out.
“No forms have been submitted recently and we have received no recent requests to reconsider school library materials,” district spokesman Matt Jenkins said Thursday.
Paladino also said the library hasn’t seen what he’d consider a coordinated request to remove a book from the shelves — though there have been some indications.
“We’re seeing some questions and complaints that are about the same items and using the same script, so to speak. People are getting their information from the same places,” he said.
“We’re seeing more pushback on use of personal pronouns, for example. We’re seeing more pushback on the LGBTQ+ items, even though they’re a very small percentage of our collection. We’re seeing some complaints in that area.”
Paladino also said he has been seeing informal complaints about materials and programming concerning people of color.
“We had a storytime and it was about families and the different types of families that exist,” he said. The types of families highlighted in the book included those headed by grandparents who are raising their children’s children, as well as traditional nuclear families with a mom and dad. Of the 37-page publication, two pages mentioned same-sex parents, Paladino said.
“We had people who were concerned about that. We’ve met with the. We told them that we’re trying to include everyone in our community. The library is here for everyone.
“We have the entire spectrum of families in our community and so, we want people of color to see themselves in our books. We want traditional families to see themselves in their books. We want single-parent families to see themselves in our books. We want LGBTQ+ people to seem themselves, to find books that reflect them, because for a long time, literature wrote about white, middle-class or above people,” Paladino added.
“All people should see themselves and should be able to pick up a book that’s written from their perspective.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.