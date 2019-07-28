When Jeremy Master took over the Montrose Recreation District recreation manager position from Cosme Sisneros, who retired last year, he knew he had big shoes to fill.
But after being hired in February, Master has just recently taken on another role with the rec district as interim executive director.
“It’s definitely been a learning experience, and a fun one, and of course, a challenge,” said Master, who took on the new position after former MRD Executive Director Ken Sherbenou’s last day on July 19.
“We have a dedicated team here that’s so committed, confident and excellent at their jobs that have allowed me to learn from them how best to serve this community.”
Master, originally from New Jersey, has lived in Nome as well as Fairbanks, Alaska for about a decade where he gained some experience in the parks and recreation administration field. He later relocated to West Wendover, Nevada, where he continued in the rec world for about three years.
He discovered a little about the MRD and — after some research — he learned Montrose has noteworthy amenities like the Community Recreation Center and Field House. After five months on the job as recreation manager, he had all the facts about the MRD he had read confirmed: it was the real deal.
“I couldn’t have been any more excited than I was,” Master said of getting his current position. “To earn this position is really a dream come true.”
Currently, he and the MRD board of directors are searching for a new permanent executive director.
Sherbenou announced last month he’s stepping down from the Montrose Recreation District to take on a new role as the parks and recreation director for the City of Grand Junction. During his tenure, the Montrose Community Recreation Center and Field House were built, both in 2017.
MRD board president Jason Ullmann credited Sherbenou for transforming Montrose into an attractive destination for an incoming executive director. He said, before Sherbenou, the city suffered from a lack of places to exercise, the main one being the Aquatics Center — now the Field House.
The board of directors will soon begin looking at prospective applicants as the final day to apply was Friday.
The board, as well as representatives from the MRD, city and Montrose County School District, will fill out the selection committee, Ullmann said. Then, from Aug. 26-27, the group will hold interviews for executive director hopefuls.
Master added the rec district will have some say but believes the MRD board will make the right call.
“We have 100-percent faith in them,” Master said.
The rec district has been staying busy as it prepares for the final pieces of the connect trail project and the beginning of Holly Park’s renovation.
The former project entails the construction of 2.25 miles of new trails on both ends of town to connect more people with parks, the Uncompahgre River, and the urban renewal authority established for Mayfly’s Colorado Outdoors Project now being built in northern Montrose.
Master said the construction is almost completed, adding the rec is working with the City of Montrose and various other organizations to determine a date for the grand opening.
“We’re close to having more connected recreation in Montrose,” Ullmann said.
Meanwhile, the start of construction on Holly Park has been delayed. Previously, the MRD had hoped to have a construction crew in place already, but those who bid on the project would have caused it to exceed its budget, Master said.
He added the rec district is waiting a couple of months and will then go after other contractors that fit within the budget. By doing so, the MRD doesn’t have to “rush or remove” aspects of the project which would diminish the revamped park.
This project will renovate the oldest Montrose park, which has seen very few improvements over the years. The goal is to make several refinements to Holly Park like adding a multi-purpose field, playground equipment, enhanced handball courts and colorfully painted courts to encourage creative play. Additional improvements will include the removal of unsafe and unusable elements such as the outdated sand volleyball pits and tennis courts.
The project, which was organized in tandem with the city, also includes an expansion of Riverbottom Drive, which leads into Holly Park and other parks in the area. The extension will now have left- and right-hand lanes for turning onto Rio Grande Avenue.
Ullmann said despite addition delays, some progress has been made at the park. Crews have landscaped and prepped some parts of Holly Park.
Still, a re-bid probably won’t happen until later October, which will mean the project’s construction will happen around June 2020. That means Riverbottom Drive will more than likely be finished before Holly, Ullmann said.
“It’ll be a little bit longer for people to use the park, but hopefully it’ll give us competitive bids that allow us to do the whole project,” Ullmann said. “I think they’ll (residents) will be happy with the result.”
The Montrose Recreation District isn’t going to stop once those two projects are completed. Ullmann said the MRD staff is looking at building a three-year plan which would focus on smaller capital projects. Then in the fall, a needs assessment will be proposed to see what’s missing at the recreation district and in the overall community.
Although the MRD has created many useful facilities, there’s still plenty of other needs around town, Ullmann said.
“You don’t want to stay in that place. You want to make sure that you’re looking toward the future,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
