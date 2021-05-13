Jerry Seinfeld used to joke that the second biggest thing people are afraid of is death. The second. Turns out, the number one thing that people are afraid of is public speaking. His point was that people are more afraid to speak in public than they are of dying. While Seinfeld was using this as a joke, there is basis in reality. We all know the feeling of being nervous or uncomfortable, of struggling to make polite conversation or speak to a room full of people. Most of us can get through it. But for people suffering from social anxiety, it could be life altering, so uncomfortable that they avoid social situations, job interviews, or eating out because of the anxiety it produces for them.
Social anxiety is an intense, pervasive fear of being watched and judged by others. It can manifest in social anxiety, getting in the way of work, socializing, or school. Or it can appear as performance anxiety, causing physical symptoms of anxiety when performing in front of others.
Social anxiety is more than just being “shy.” In fact, not everyone who has social anxiety is even quiet. Nor is social anxiety uncommon — affecting up to seven percent of Americans.
Social anxiety doesn’t always look like you think it would and can present itself in a variety of ways. While some experience shyness, others may seem outspoken and bold. Jessica G., a community member who has experience with social anxiety states: “I actually find myself talking a lot … in my mind I’m telling myself, be quiet, you’re talking too much, no one cares, everyone is judging you.”
It’s the pervasive thoughts that can be so crippling for those suffering with social anxiety, and often those can come out of nowhere. “I don’t think most people realize that when I’m out with friends, and I suddenly leave, it’s because of anxiety,” says Lucas Z. “There’s always a moment when it’s just too overwhelming, and I have to go home.”
Understanding how social anxiety affects others is an important tool to help yourself, or someone you know who may be suffering. Here are some examples of things you could say to a person who is dealing with social anxiety that seem helpful but might do more damage than good.
“What’s the big deal?” — People who don’t suffer from social anxiety disorder often don’t understand how situations they view as minor can cause crippling anxiety in those who do experience social anxiety. During those “good times” and get-togethers that many enjoy, those with social anxiety tend to be on high alert, paying attention to and getting overwhelmed by the smallest details. Asking “what’s the big deal” doesn’t help and can actually make the person feel worse.
“You just need to calm down.” — Using the term “just” makes it seem as if what you’re suggesting is easy to do. Social anxiety can be paralyzing, and it is difficult, sometimes impossible to control. And telling someone to calm down almost always has the opposite effect. It invalidates their feelings, suggesting they are hysterical and irrational. And to be honest, almost no one can relax on command.
“It’s not that bad.” — Yes, things can always be worse. But saying this negates the depth and breadth of the emotions that someone is feeling. Just because it could be worse, doesn’t mean that it isn’t bad, that it isn’t real, that you should take comfort in the fact that you could be feeling much worse. Going from feeling terrible to feeling really terrible doesn’t take away the fact that you are feeling terrible. It won’t make them feel grateful for what they have; it’ll just make them feel guiltier, which leads to more anxiety.
“We all feel this way sometimes.” — Yes, everyone experiences anxiety and fear in different situations. But comparing a slight case of nerves to social anxiety disorder is like comparing an orange to a citrus grove. This comment trivializes the intense, paralyzing anxiety that comes with social anxiety disorder. If you truly understood the anxiety felt by sufferers of social anxiety, you wouldn’t say this.
“It’ll be okay.” — Despite the good intentions behind this statement it honestly doesn’t help. Anxiety steals the ability to be rational — it tells the sufferer that nothing will be okay, that everything will go wrong. You saying that it’ll be okay will do nothing to convince them otherwise. If you want to help, tell them it’s okay for them to have their own feelings.
Social anxiety isn’t a choice. It is real and there is help. Please reach out to The Center for Mental Health to get help at any time. One of our caring professional counselors can help you cope with anxiety, depression or feelings of being overwhelmed. For appointments, call 970-252-3200. Our Crisis Walk-in Center is located at 300 N. Cascade Ave. in Montrose and open 24/7 for anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis. For more information, visit centermh.org.
Jennifer Wheeler, MSW, LCSW, is a therapist for The Center for Mental Health.
