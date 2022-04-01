In 2016, Deana Sheriff, the executive director for the West End Economic Development Corporation, had some questions. The organization had just been issued a USDA grant for a commercial kitchen, but were entrepreneurs interested? Would the space be used frequently?
“Having the availability of a kitchen in this remote area, we weren’t sure if it was going to work,” Sheriff said in a phone interview Thursday.
The kitchen opened in 2016 and found a home at 217 West Main St. in Naturita. Naturally, there was a slow start. Some interest here and there, but nothing that moved the needle.
“It took a while for (the kitchen) to catch on,” Sheriff said.
WEEDC, through marketing and word of mouth, began to generate interest in the kitchen. Entrepreneurs from around the region became curious. Some of Sheriff’s questions finally had answers.
“I think people are really grateful that they have the kitchen in this area,” Sheriff said. “We have people come up from Dove Creek, so it’s really serving quite a bit of the Southwest Region.”
The kitchen, six years later, has become a go-to facility and launching pad for entrepreneurs eager to test their recipes or innovate their products. It’s rented out three to five days per week, usually with one company penciling themselves in for the morning slot while another takes the afternoon.
The kitchen is roughly 1,500 square feet and has freezer and refrigerator space. It has 24/7 availability if needed, though the space has frequently been used Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is occasionally booked on Saturday.
The space has allowed entrepreneurs and local businesses to work in bulk while elevating their projects. A few have found success with that concept, launched a business and have their products on grocery shelves, Sheriff said.
One of those is Honey Hive, which produces a honey-based granola from their own honey and has expanded its product to Sprouts.
Another success story, Wild Gal’s market, which is owned by Galit Korngold, purchases grocery items and develops them into different products. Korngold sells some of those items in her store and to food delivery groups who serve Telluride.
Other out-of-market active businesses have heard of the kitchen and used it to get products to market, but the space has mostly been entrepreneur-driven. A majority continue to focus on wholesale rather than their own retail venture, but a few entrepreneurs and their products have skyrocketed with expansion to supermarkets such as Whole Foods and Sprouts.
The space has helped elevate entrepreneurs’ imagination — people have developed tamales, baked goods, trail mixes, granola and even CBD products.
“Everybody’s pretty confident in their recipes,” Sheriff said. “Everybody’s got that secret grandma recipe that they want to try and this is a good way for them to really dip their toe into it and see if it’s gonna work for them.”
WEEDC, which owns and operates the kitchen, also hosts the culinary arts program, an apprenticeship for local high school students. The students work in the kitchen every Friday and have launched an initiative where, once a month, they host a luncheon for seniors in the community.
With the West End’s commercial kitchen as active as ever, Sheriff lauded the potential for the planned commercial kitchen in Olathe, which is expected to serve as a central component within the innovation center.
Region 10 secured a $1.7 million Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant from USDA for the center that’s expected to focus on sole-proprietor startup businesses and agriculture manufacturing.
Sheriff doesn’t view the planned Olathe center as competition, but an ideal opportunity for the town to reach entrepreneurs or businesses in the Delta and Montrose markets.
“With the agriculture market that they have there and the innovative people that live in that area, I think (Olathe) is going to be able to take advantage of the same kind of commercial kitchen,” Sheriff said. “I really wish Olathe the very best. I think they’re going to do well with that.”
The project, which is community-driven and has several partners providing matching funds for the grant, is viewed as an investment in the community that will “provide new opportunities for community members to start and grow their businesses,” Region 10 Executive Director Michelle Haynes said.
In a news release announcing the grant, Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley called the facility “a one-stop-shop for business support and development” and Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen said the partnerships for the project would “make a lasting positive impact on the development of both small business owners and the youth of Olathe and the region.”
“We’ve had just so many people come up with some great ideas and they don’t have to travel to try and find a commercial kitchen,” Sheriff said. “It’s been really beneficial in this area.”
Montrose is also set to receive a commercial kitchen, albeit for Trattoria Di Sofia, which is expanding and relocating to the Flex Buildings within the Colorado Outdoors campus.
Councilor Anthony Russo said during a city council work session in January that Trattoria’s planned commercial kitchen represents growth in Montrose and its capability to expand.
“I’m so thrilled that they’re moving forward and really jumping into this opportunity,” Sheriff said. “I think it’s going to be great for Olathe.”
