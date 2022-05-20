As teachers eagerly await summer vacation with just a week left of school, Philip Bailey, the facilities director of Montrose County School District, is gearing up for his time to shine.
During the summer, facilities workers can perform regular maintenance without students around, such as replacing flooring and painting.
In addition to the regular maintenance, several major projects are also in the pipeline for the summer.
Roofing projects are planned for the east wing of Cottonwood Elementary, the 1958 gym at Oak Grove Elementary and multiple spots at Montrose High School. Updates to air circulation systems at the quad, climbing gym and band room at MHS and in the north building of Centennial are also on the docket this summer.
The HVAC improvements this summer are partially funded by federal COVID-related grants. Supplemental grant funding helps the district’s dollars stretch farther so more can be accomplished, Bailey said.
Bailey has also put out a request for bids on multiple outdoor projects, including landscaping, irrigation and fencing at Alpine Start, MCSD’s “forest preschool” opening this fall at the Outer Range campus.
Adding heating/cooling systems and improving accessibility at Outer Range is another part of the proposal, as well as small projects at Pomona Elementary and Columbine Middle School.
Bids on the multi-campus project are due on May 31.
At MHS and Centennial, facilities crews will work on removing the last traces of Native American mascot imagery before students return to classrooms in August. Taking down the old logos will be much faster than putting up new merchandise, MCSD spokesperson Matt Jenkins said, but new regalia will continue to be installed.
All of the work to remove the Thunderbird logo at Johnson Elementary has already been completed, Jenkins said. A new mascot will be decided on by the school community, under the leadership of a new principal, next school year.
Supply chain disruptions and escalating costs are affecting all parts of the construction industry, including school projects. Bailey said that more planning can help ease price hikes and avoid last-minute shortages.
The soaring costs will not affect the set projects this summer, Bailey said, because materials and equipment have already been purchased and are in storage with the contractors.
“Now that it's time to put it all together, we're not worried about the suppliers not having it because we bought it — same with our equipment,” Bailey said.
MCSD is going to hear soon about the results from the Building Excellent Schools Today grant applications submitted earlier this year. BEST grants, which are administered by the state, are for capital projects and provide only partial funding to school districts.