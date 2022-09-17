Taylor Brown and Madison Young have been in school with their parents since their elementary school years.
It’s not that the sisters, now in their 20s, haven’t moved on — they’ve simply swapped a student desk for a teacher’s.
The sisters, third-generation educators, have had the opportunity to lean on their parents, Toni and Scot Brown, for support through their first two years of teaching. The family’s generational calling stretches back to Toni’s parents — her father was a physical education teacher and her mother was a secretary at a Moffat County middle school.
As for Toni, she’s rounding out her 29th year in education as Cottonwood Elementary School’s building resource teacher. She works alongside Madison as her daughter teaches the first grade.
Working in the same building has been an invaluable bonding experience for the mother and daughter.
“Having been able to be here, mentor Madison and go through some coaching cycles where I’m in the classroom and able to walk her through the step-by-step of what we need to do and how we do it, has been special,” Toni said.
Toni and Madison share two years at Cottonwood Elementary School (CES), but this is Toni’s 17th year in the Montrose County School District (MCSD). She enjoys being close to her daughters when they need support — she lived 17 hours from her family when first teaching.
The resource teacher remembers wanting to be a school counselor when she first embarked on her career. Back then, however, schools required counselors to teach for two years before entering the counseling program.
Once she entered the classroom, everything just fell into place.
“It was a natural fit for me to make learning fun and exciting for students, to be a safe place where they wanted to come every day to learn and be excited about the whole process,” Toni said.
Nearly three decades later, she works with teachers to help them develop the same structures and visions she once had to learn.
While Toni and Madison connect on an elementary school level, Taylor turns to Scot as she navigates her second year as a special education teacher at Montrose High School. She’s also the school’s Special Olympics coach. Scot has been the Olathe Middle/High School (OMHS) principal for the past 15 years, but it’s been nearly 27 since he first entered the educational sphere.
Seeing his daughters picking up the family mantle was a special moment for the OMHS principal (even if he initially tried talking them out of it), he quipped.
“Both said ‘it’s been a really good life for you and Mom, why wouldn’t we want it?’” Scot recalled.
The conversation brought to mind the teachers and wrestling coaches who helped him when he struggled in school.
“That’s what impacted me to go the route I have, so I think it’s important to remember your roots and give back the way other people have given to us in our careers.”
And when days turn frustrating, the long-time educators find comfort in their children’s joy and passion for the profession — both in and out of the classroom.
There’s really no other place for Scot than Olathe, he said. He expressed appreciation for MCSD for investing in his family 17 years ago — it precipitated a life that provided for him and his wife, their children and now their children’s careers.
“I am thankful to the district for all that,” he said. “It’s a good place to be.”
Teaching came as naturally to the newest generation of Browns as it did for their parents, even if Madison fought the calling in her younger years. She recalled wanting a different path than her parents until the day she volunteered in an Olathe Elementary third grade classroom.
So it came as no surprise when she secured her education degree.
Taylor’s moment of realization arrived in high school while peer mentoring for a special education class. Helping her peers through physical education classes offered a taste of her future.
“That’s when I found out that I loved it and what I wanted to do,” Taylor said.
When teaching goes beyond the classroom
While the sisters look to their parents’ work ethic for their own lives, success comes with significant family support.
Madison’s husband, Dakota, and her mother are often in the classroom after school hours and on weekends, helping when she transitions from teacher back to student as she pursues her master’s degree.
And with Taylor eyeing a master’s program, Toni said the family will be ready to help her when the time comes.
“It’s illustrative of how these four folks give so much time, not just 8 to 5 o’clock in a classroom,” MCSD spokesman Matt Jenkins said, noting that teaching often extends beyond the classroom. “It’s coaching, it’s leadership, it’s nights and weekends and vacation time. I think these two ladies knew since kindergarten that this is a calling you devote your life to and that’s something you can feel really good about.”
The sisters were amongst the rank of new teachers entering the workforce when COVID hit the country in March 2020. Scot noted that while the pandemic transformed education over the next two years, new teachers didn’t experience the difference in “normals” as they entered their classrooms. Despite this, Jenkins emphasized how tumultuous a teacher’s first two years can be.
“When you first become a teacher, you’re just trying to figure it out the first year or two,. By your third year, you start to kind of get the hang of it,” Jenkins said. “Having parents in the industry is a real asset that can make you a stronger educator.”
When looking back at their first two years, the sisters think first of how much their students have grown while in their charge. Madison taught kindergarten last year and many of her previous students continued into her first grade class this fall.
“Some of my kids that struggled last year have become leaders in my class this year, and it’s been really awesome to see their growth and change as they adapt to new environments and step up to an occasion or challenge,” Madison said.
Taylor’s classroom at MHS has become a personalized safe space for her students where they have freedom to make the room their own.
“They arranged the couches and soon we’re going to hopefully be painting a wall whatever color they would like,” said Taylor, adding that one student recently suggested a galaxy-themed wall. “It’s been cool to watch them kind of cling to that and come in when they need to and ask me for help. That’s just been really, really fun to see.”
Toni and Scot listened proudly as their daughters echoed the joys and trials they once experienced as young educators. Seeing them grow as teachers, Scot shared, is just an exciting preview of what’s to come.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.