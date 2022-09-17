Taylor Brown and Madison Young have been in school with their parents since their elementary school years.

It’s not that the sisters, now in their 20s, haven’t moved on — they’ve simply swapped a student desk for a teacher’s.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?