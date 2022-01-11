Widower sues Delta deputy and sergeant over Paige Schmidt Pierce's fatal shooting last year; says they shouldn't be allowed to maintain POST certifications

Neither the Delta County deputy who fatally shot Paige Schmidt Pierce during a traffic chase last April, nor the deputy’s supervisor, should work in law enforcement again, a suit filed by the Delta-area woman’s husband argues.
In his Dec. 30, 2021 lawsuit, Jacob Pierce alleges the actions of Deputy Nolan Davis and Sgt. Gates Shaklee meet the legal elements of murder and manslaughter. The suit petitions the court to make a finding as such, although the District Attorney found sufficient grounds for self-defense and did not file criminal charges.
“Plaintiffs assert Davis and Shaklee’s actions constituted a felonious killing,” attorney Kevin Mehr wrote in the complaint.
An answer has not yet been filed; the attorney representing the Delta County Sheriff’s Office officers could not be immediately reached Monday for comment.
Among assertions in the lawsuit, Jacob Pierce claims Davis violated agency policy by continuing the pursuit and firing on a moving vehicle, shooting his wife as she drove past the deputy. It is alleged Davis exited his patrol truck with his gun already drawn, then turned and fired at the car. Neither the deputy nor his sergeant activated their body cameras when they should have, the suit further alleges.
Pierce filed suit as the representative of Schmidt Pierce’s estate, in it claiming wrongful death, deprivation of rights, breach of duty to intervene and personal injury including pain and suffering.
Pierce seeks to have Davis and Shaklee enjoined from maintaining their Peace Officer Standards and Training certifications, which would preclude them from working as sworn officers.
“It would be mandatory in the event of a finding of fault, under the statute,” plaintiff’s attorney Kevin Mehr said Monday. “This shouldn’t have happened. The actions are against longstanding, wide-reaching police policy.”
Pierce is also seeking a judgment “for such sum that will fairly and adequately compensate … for damages and for such other and further relief as the court deems just and proper,” including attorney’s fees.
The 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team investigated the April 9, 2021 fatal shooting. With those findings, District Attorney Seth Ryan concluded the evidence could not overcome an assertion of self-defense — acting on a reasonable belief that lives were in danger and that deadly force was the only means of preventing loss of life. Noting that witnesses backed the deputy’s account, Ryan said at a June 2021 press conference that no charges would be filed.
At the time, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said the agency’s internal investigation found that Davis hadn’t violated any substantial agency policies. Taylor called the death “tragic.”
Taylor on Monday, Jan. 10, said he could not comment on open litigation.
A chase and a deathLast April 9, Davis was patrolling Colorado 92 near Hotchkiss, with a civilian ride-along — identified in Pierce’s suit as Davis’ mother — when he spotted Schmidt Pierce’s vehicle. It had no plates and appeared to be tailgating another vehicle, so Davis attempted to pull it over.
According to the officer’s account and the District Attorney’s later findings, Schmidt Pierce took off, driving so fast that some motorists moved to the side of the road. A highway road worker waved to get her attention as she bore down on him; he noted the side road she turned to and signaled to Davis, who then followed Schmidt Pierce onto Hidden Springs Road.
The pursuit continued until a short time after spike strips were deployed. The strips deflated the driver’s side tires and Schmidt Pierce turned onto a private driveway.
According to the DA’s findings, Davis got out of his unit next to a parked truck and was not able to see the other vehicle; he thought Schmidt Pierce had either slowed down or fled on foot.
Schmidt Pierce made a three-point turn in the driveway and came driving between the truck and the patrol unit, by Davis’ account, straight toward him, putting him in fear of his life.
Witnesses on scene told investigators that Davis had yelled for her to stop before opening fire. He fired off eight shots, three of which struck Schmidt Pierce. A bullet that struck the top of her head was instantly fatal, according to a forensic pathologist.
Her husband’s lawsuit states that she survived her injuries for a period, during which she suffered “a great amount of mental and physical pain.”
Jacob Pierce in the suit alleges Davis was “in complete disregard” of DCSO pursuit policy — he couldn’t even tell the sex of the driver at first, let alone identify who it was.
Davis attempted to contact Schmidt Pierce for a missing license plate and for following too closely; the lawsuit says these “minor traffic infractions” were the reason for the chase.
The DCSO’s policy states vehicle pursuits are appropriate when a felony crime has been committed against a person and the officer knows the person he or she is pursuing is responsible.
“In addition, the pursuing deputy has a good faith belief that an actual or a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury occurred to a victim prior to the vehicular pursuit,” the policy states.
Once a pursuit is initiated, deputies and supervisors have to be ready to halt it “when it becomes apparent that the risks of the pursuit outweigh the benefits of the apprehension.”
Factors to consider here include traffic, time of day, road conditions and how serious the violation is.
Among other provisions, the DCSO’s procedure states that shooting at fleeing vehicles; roadblocks; ramming suspect vehicles and blocking them in “is force likely to produce death or serious bodily injury” and that these methods are only to be used when “suspects present the gravest risk to the public if not stopped and/or apprehended.”
As Taylor explained last June, the policy is not an absolute prohibition on chasing vehicles for other reasons, but a deputy must justify the decision. Taylor said Davis was attempting to contact Schmidt Pierce for the license plate issue, which is part of his job, and that it appeared she was putting other drivers at substantial risk with the way she was driving.
Policy violations allegedMehr said in the lawsuit that Davis had plenty of chances to stop his patrol truck on Hidden Springs Road and block traffic, but instead, continued to chase Schmidt Pierce. When her car went off road and into a field, the deputy drove past her and Schmidt Pierce was able to drive back toward the highway.
Only when he was almost back onto the highway himself did Davis activate his lights and sirens, the suit contends, adding that for most of the case, Davis failed to turn on his body cam.
According to the Critical Incident Team’s findings, Davis turned on his camera at 11:32 a.m., about five minutes after talking with dispatch about the chase and one minute later, he turned on the sirens.
Nine seconds after asking Shaklee if he should keep up the chase, he was advised through dispatch to “terminate.” This was roughly four seconds after Schmidt Pierce hit the spike strips, according to the DA’s findings.
The Pierce lawsuit alleges the deputy disregarded an express order to stop chasing the car. The suit also alleges Davis was told to end the chase prior to Schmidt Pierce running over the spike strips Shaklee had deployed.
“This action by Shaklee was extremely dangerous for both decedent and other vehicles traveling on Hwy. 92,” Mehr wrote in the complaint.
Traffic was heavy at that time of day, particularly because of a vaccination event being held at the Hotchkiss fairgrounds, which the suit says both Shaklee and Davis should have known. Shaklee, too, failed to turn on his body cam when deploying the spike strips, Mehr alleged in the document.
Per the document: As Schmidt Pierce executed the three-point turn in a private driveway, her vehicle had limited traction because of two flat ties and damaged suspension. As she made the turn, Davis stopped his unit in the northern portion of that turnaround circle, parallel to a parked truck, leaving room to travel between them. He was about 38 feet from where Schmidt Pierce made the turn.
“Given the condition of her car and road surface, it would have been impossible for decedent to obtain any significant amount of speed between where she was stopped and Davis’ truck, a mere 38 feet away,” Mehr wrote.
Davis told investigators, however, that Schmidt Pierce was closing the gap and “I thought, ‘I’m about to die.’”
The lawsuit disputes the deputy’s account: It says he claimed he exited his unit because he lost sight of the car and thought Schmidt Pierce was running away. “Body camera footage also shows this to be false as Davis can clearly be seen exiting his truck, his gun already in his hand, with a clear view of decedent’s car traveling toward him,” the document alleges.
“Davis rotated his body approximately 180 degrees while he shot at decedent in her car, spraying bullets in a near 180-degree arc around him. … These actions were clear violations of DCSO policy regarding use of force, use of deadly force and firing at a moving vehicle.”
According to the lawsuit, 14 minutes passed before Davis or Shaklee tried to render medical aid; at the time, Davis reportedly thought he detected a faint pulse. When paramedics arrived, however, Schmidt Pierce was dead.
‘Unjustifiable’Both men used excessive force and improper deadly force, the complaint contends: Davis, for chasing and shooting Schmidt Pierce and Shaklee, for failure to intervene in Davis’ unlawful use of force.
Davis violated DCSO policy, as well as state law, the Pierce suit alleges: Under the policy, he had no justification for chasing Schmidt Pierce over a license plate and tailgating.
The document goes on to reiterate the plaintiff’s position that Davis violated policy by not ending the pursuit when told to do so; failed to timely turn on lights and sirens and failed to timely activate his body camera, which left much of the pursuit unrecorded.
The suit alleges Davis violated the use of force policy, which requires deputies to exhaust all reasonable options before turning to deadly force.
The complaint says Davis ignored several chances to block Schmidt Pierce’s vehicle — and shot at a moving vehicle, even though that wouldn’t protect him.
“ … because a bullet will not stop a moving vehicle. Simple physics would explain that a bullet will never stop a vehicle in its tracks. In fact, shooting at a moving vehicle only increases the danger because it risks incapacitating the driver … and removing any control over the vehicle’s path,” Mehr wrote.
Schmidt Pierce’s vehicle only stopped after it hit a concrete cistern — not when she was shot, the document says.
Firing on the vehicle was, further, unnecessary. Mehr in the suit said.
“Davis was out of the way before he opened fire on decedent. The fatal shots were to the side and back of the decedent’s head, clearly indicating that she had already passed him when he killed her,” Mehr wrote.
As quoted in the lawsuit, DCSO policy only permits shooting at a moving vehicle when the deputy is authorized to use deadly force against the occupant and reasonably believes the risk of shooting is outweighed by the need to capture suspects.
“Davis was not authorized to use deadly force against decedent,” Mehr said in the complaint. He said Davis’ use of force violates state law requiring an objectively reasonable belief that lesser force is not adequate and that the officer or another is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.
Mehr reiterated it is objectively unreasonable to shoot at a car to stop it, because a bullet will not stop a moving vehicle.
“It is clear that Davis intended to use his gun on decedent, whether she was in her car or not,” Mehr alleged.
“Davis’ gun can clearly be seen in his hand before he had exited his truck, evidencing his desire to shoot at her.”
Mehr alleged that even if one believes Davis thought Schmidt Pierce was fleeing on foot, “he was clearly ready to shoot her in the back as she ran away from him and the existence of the car made no difference to his intent to shoot her. This is a felonious, murderous and unjustifiable intent.”
Once again, the District Attorney did not bring charges. Davis has not been charged with or accused of a crime, nor has Shaklee.
According to the Pierce complaint, Shaklee, too, violated agency policy and law by failure to timely activate his body camera — and that means his discussion with Davis over the radio concerning justification of the pursuit, his own role in it and use of spike strips is not recorded.
As Davis’ supervisor, Shaklee was responsible for directing the deputy on continuing evaluation of safety risks. Like all peace officers, Shaklee had a legal duty to intervene in unlawful use of physical force, but made no attempt to stop Davis, the suit further alleges.
“Additionally, Shaklee’s use of spike strips on decedent’s car were clearly a use of force against decedent as they created a grave risk of injury to her,” Mehr wrote.
Both Davis and Shaklee’s actions were the proximate cause of Schmidt Pierce’s death and a violation of her rights; as a result of their actions, Jacob Pierce experienced mental and emotional distress.
