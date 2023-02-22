Wild chase in Delta takes out patrol unit; Gun, sword and drugs allegedly found in suspect vehicle

A man wanted in Utah was detained in Delta County Jail after he allegedly drove toward an officer’s vehicle at a high rate of speed, then hit a different patrol unit during a harrowing chase through Delta neighborhoods Tuesday, Feb. 21.
No one was injured, however, the patrol unit was disabled.
The suspect, Christopher Larsen, 51, of Eckert, was arrested on suspicion of 14 offenses, including a special offender allegation, based on him reportedly having heroin while in possession of weapons.
At his advisement Wednesday, however, the public defender argued that offense, a class-1 drug felony, would not apply because the underlying drug possession charge is a misdemeanor. The underlying drug offense must also be a felony, she said, and although a definitive ruling was not made, Delta County Judge Bo Zeerip indicated agreement.
Formal charges are pending.
Larsen reportedly was parked in a spray-painted truck at Delta’s Ace Hardware store on Tuesday, when Delta Police Department Officer Kali Henderson spotted the vehicle.
She alleged in Larsen’s arrest affidavit that Larsen leaned over from the driver’s seat and into the passenger area as if to hide his face as she drove by; further, she noted no front plate on the truck. The plate on the rear came back as clear, no record. “This information usually indicates that the license plate is invalid or expired,” Henderson wrote.
Tuesday, public defender Lexie Farkash contended that is not necessarily probable cause to suspect even traffic infractions.
Henderson in the arrest affidavit said Larsen eventually pulled the truck over at a car wash, where he informed her he didn’t have his wallet and so, no proof of registration or insurance. He reportedly gave his name as Christopher Baker, with a Missouri license, and also told Henderson that he’d taken a few minutes to stop, because he was trying to get the dog with him in the vehicle to sit down.
Henderson noted “nervous behaviors” on the driver’s part.
The officer further said when she asked to look at the vehicle identification number on the inside door, she found the number to be spray painted black.
Another officer arrived to assist Henderson, who was too short to read the full VIN on the dashboard. The VIN also came back clear.
But then, Larsen allegedly decided to leave the scene at a high rate of speed, squealing the tires as he raced out of the parking lot.
Henderson wrote that as the truck sped off, she watched it nearly collide with an oncoming vehicle.
She was behind it on Heinz Street, and another officer was behind her when, she said, the truck made a sharp left to turn around — so fast that the driver’s side tires left the ground.
“The vehicle drove toward my patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed and I advised dispatch it appeared that he was going to ram the front of my patrol vehicle,” Henderson wrote.
She pulled her wheel sharply to the right to avoid a collision. The truck then hit the front end of the patrol unit behind her, as well as a light pole. The damage rendered the patrol unit inoperable.
Henderson turned around to follow the truck as it turned onto Colorado 92, where, she alleged, it nearly hit oncoming traffic before it continued onto Circle Drive and traveled near the Delta Walmart.
The truck then turned onto a dead-end road, turned around in a parking area, and became stuck on an object, spinning its tires free.
Henderson alleged Larsen circled the parking lot and again drove directly toward her patrol unit, so she threw down spike strips; however, the truck did not run over them.
Multiple units from DPD and other agencies sought the vehicle as it drove on Third, Fourth and Fifth streets “never” yielding to any stop signs, Henderson wrote.
“The vehicle passed multiple vehicles in the left lane and ran multiple vehicles off the roadway,” Henderson alleged.
The truck turned onto B Street, which dead-ends. Henderson and others prepared to set up spike strips at B and Fifth streets, anticipating the truck would try to exit there, but it did not.
An assisting Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputy found the vehicle mired in mud, with indication that the driver on foot. The dog was gone.
Henderson, the deputy and a police detective approached the truck, guns drawn as they cleared it. The officer then found a set of footprints leading into the dense foliage of a ravine.
Other peace officers found a man, alleged to be Larsen, hiding in a shed in the ravine. He tried to get away by not putting his hands behind his back and at one point, deputies drive-stunned him twice with a Taser before he was detained, the affidavit says.
Officers found a wallet in the driver’s pocket, which identified him as Larsen. A criminal background check as described in the affidavit uncovered two felony warrants from Utah, as well as information that he was listed as a missing person in Utah County, Utah. Larsen’s Utah driver’s license came back as revoked.
Henderson reported finding a loaded .380 firearm and a 2-foot-long sword in the vehicle, as well as suspected marijuana, suspected heroin and pipes.
Tuesday, Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Burtis asked for an elevated cash bond, while Farkash argued for, at most, a $500 bond.
“Not only does Mr. Larsen have the warrant out for his arrest in Utah, he does have a criminal history in Utah,” Burtis said, mentioning traffic and drug paraphernalia.
The allegations in the Delta case meant a cash-only bond is appropriate, Burtis said, also asking for enhanced pre-trial services requirements to be made a condition of bond.
Farkash said her client disputes the allegation that heroin was in the vehicle. Larsen uses medical marijuana, she said. Further, the special offender allegation requires a felony-level drug charge and the possession alleged is at a misdemeanor level, Farkash then said. Without the special offender charge, the most serious of the offenses alleged are class-5 felonies.
“We are requesting a $500 cash bond,” she said.
She said Larsen also told her he had no knowledge he was wanted in Utah and that although he is alleged to have driven away from the police, the bulk of allegations are misdemeanors and traffic infractions.
Larsen has extensive connections to Colorado, where he purchased property in Eckert. He is in the process of getting on disability, and that is a powerful incentive for him addressing his legal issues, Farkash said.
Larsen also initially responded to the sound and sight of sirens by pulling into the car wash, where he explained he was settling his dog, Farkash said.
“The facts after that don’t paint Mr. Larsen in the best light, but do show he is capable of participating with and cooperating with law enforcement,” she said.
Zeerip said he has to consider multiple factors in setting bond. Those factors include whether a defendant is at a substantial risk to avoid prosecution if released pending trial or case resolution, and whether a defendant is a substantial risk to public safety.
Zeerip said Larsen is presumed innocent “but that’s not the end of the story” — judges have to impose the type of bond and condition to reasonably ensure public safety and a defendant’s continued appearance in court.
If defendants can be safely managed outside of custody while their cases are pending, “I don’t require people to pay money to gain their liberty pretrial,” Zeerip said.
Research does not show that a surety (property) pledge through a bondsman is helpful, he said. That leaves a personal recognizance bond or cash bail.
Zeerip said the no-bond warrant from Utah was significant in the case at hand.
“More important, in this case, I find his (alleged) behavior to be extremely risky and we are very, very fortunate no other person was substantially injured or killed because of Mr. Larsen’s driving that is recounted in the affidavit,” Zeerip said.
“(By) his eluding police throughout town after having multiple police vehicles chasing him, he’s demonstrated by his behavior that he is a substantial risk to attempt to avoid responsibility and prosecution. He’s also demonstrated he’s at substantial risk to others in the community.”
Zeerip set bail at $25,000 cash only.
Larsen’s next court date is Feb. 28.
According to the Delta Combined Court’s records, he is for now detained on suspicion of eluding, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident causing damage, resisting arrest, possession of drugs, criminal impersonation for gain or benefit, lane usage violation, fictitious registration or plates, driving under revocation, failure to yield the right of way, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, criminal mischief between $5,000 and $20,000, and on the disputed special offender allegation.
Larsen declined to waive extradition on his Utah warrant and the District Attorney’s Office will likely seek a governor’s warrant to address the Utah matter, according to what was said in court.
Delta County Independent Managing Editor Lucas Vader contributed to this report.