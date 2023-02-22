Wild chase in Delta takes out patrol unit; Gun, sword and drugs allegedly found in suspect vehicle

Christopher Larsen (DCSO)

A man wanted in Utah was detained in Delta County Jail after he allegedly drove toward an officer’s vehicle at a high rate of speed, then hit a different patrol unit during a harrowing chase through Delta neighborhoods Tuesday, Feb. 21.

No one was injured, however, the patrol unit was disabled.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?