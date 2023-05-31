From the dark wood bar tops and soft lighting to the sound of old-school country music, everything about Wild Horse Wine & Whiskey provides the feel of an old-western whiskey bar.
And it’s all by design; owners Scott and Juli Mijares made sure each little detail was perfect, down to the hand-made coasters, in the 18 months they spent giving one of Montrose’s oldest buildings new life.
“This was a heart and soul effort,” Scott said of renovating J., the former home of gift shop Tiffany’s, Etc.
The Mijares’ said “yes” to the building before they even knew what to do with it, but slowly settled on the idea of an upscale saloon featuring wines and whiskeys primarily sourced from Colorado businesses.
Wild Horse's selection of over 40 whiskeys is pure Colorado, sourced from “grain to glass” producers like Storm King, whose “Side Gig” was named the American Whiskey of the Year. Many of the wines come from in-state producers too, while the beer menu features a taste of Hawaii, where the couple moved from, with beverages from Kona Brewing. Charcuterie and cheese boards are also on the menu.
Scott and Juli, who used to make a living selling vintage wooden postcards in Hawaii and Colorado, aren’t first-time business owners. But Scott said they recently sold that business, and Wild Horse is a new step for the couple, who moved to Colorado in 1999. Still, some of their design talents are showcased in signs and coasters throughout the bar, which opened in November and serves guests from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Guests can get a shot of whiskey, rocks and neat pours, or cocktails made with the various whiskeys on the menu, which Scott is often happy to let them taste-test first. He said producers like working with on-premises businesses like his because they can try out new liquors without committing to buying a bottle.
Much of the bar’s interior is locally sourced as well, including bar and table tops hand-made of pine from the San Juan Mountains. Scott and Juli planed the wood down themselves, as they did with nearly every aspect of the building save for the plumbing and electric. Scott hand-cut each stone that makes up the fireplace in the center of the bar, while Juli restored around 30 old bar chairs from Colorado Springs.
A surfboard made of light wood is propped beside the hearth, another nod to the couple’s former home. Scott has a handful more in storage upstairs, some of which he plans to mount in the tasting room.
But for the most part, the interior screams Old West, with decor like an old map of area mining claims and a saddle handmade in Montrose back in the 1800s.
“We put a lot of thought into it,” Scott said of the design.
Just across from the bar sits a 120-year-old piano, which isn’t just a decoration. Every Wednesday, local artist Jon Hudson stops by to play old ragtime tunes, and Scott said he’s considering more special evenings and events like tastings.
He and Juli have worked hard to create a certain type of environment in the bar, where guests can stop by for conversation and a cocktail or two after getting off the job or before heading to a show. It isn’t a rowdy atmosphere — and it’s not supposed to be.
“People just want to have a nice whiskey,” Scott said.
