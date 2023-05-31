From the dark wood bar tops and soft lighting to the sound of old-school country music, everything about Wild Horse Wine & Whiskey provides the feel of an old-western whiskey bar.

And it’s all by design; owners Scott and Juli Mijares made sure each little detail was perfect, down to the hand-made coasters, in the 18 months they spent giving one of Montrose’s oldest buildings new life.



