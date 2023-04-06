The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ soccer team not only had to battle an
experienced Fruita-Monument team on Tuesday, April 4, but also the
weather. Head coach Matt Imus described it very well: “The weather was
cold, windy and a little bit of snow. I don’t think the temperature got above
40 during the game and with the wind chill it was like playing in the low
30’s.”
The Red Hawks had a lot of chances to score that the team did not take
advantage of. Imus said,
“Fruita played a great game," Imus said. "They won most of the 50/50 balls. I told our girls that we have to control the ball a lot better. We went away from our passing game which did not help.”
Both defenses played very well. Montrose gave up a goal in the first half on
a fluke shot — the shot came from near midfield and it just carried over
keeper Rachael Robuck’s head. The second goal on Montrose was a good play and the third goal was actually self-inflicted.
Imus noted that the Wildcats are pretty experienced team.
“They are a very good team. They have 13 seniors including a couple of girls who are going to play Division I soccer next year," he said. "They are very well coached, very skilled."
Imus also suggested that his team had some chances that didn’t quite get
through.
“Any of those near misses get into the net and all of a sudden it becomes a different soccer game.”
The coach then focused in on his team: “Mayce Oberg did a good job in the
midfield. Mia and Ellie Duncan both played well. Their pressure and Tatum
Berry’s pressure on the ball disrupted their attack.”
Imus elaborated on the defensive effort by Kenzie Bush: “They have one of the
leading scorers in the state and who is going to play Division I. Kenzie was
always marked up on her side and she did a great job of slowing her down so
that our defense could get back and be in better position.”
Imus also had good words for goalie Rachael Robuck: “Rachael did a good
job and made several great saves.”
“Their keeper had at least two or three diving fingertip saves on shots that
would have been goals which would have changed the whole point of the
game," he said.
Imus also noted the vagaries of the soccer schedule.
“It is ironic that we will play the two toughest teams on our schedule inside of the same week," he said. Durango will be a very tough challenge. They will put a lot of pressure on us on the defensive side so we will have to step up defensively.”
The Red Hawks don’t see the Fruita-Monument Wildcats for at least a couple
of weeks. The team hosts the Durango Demons on Saturday, April 8 th with
the JV game kicking off at 11 a.m. and the varsity tilt at 1 p.m.
“The weather is supposed to be nice so that will be a big change," Imus mused. "We’ll see how we play in fair weather. The girls have been doing great in the
cold, the wind and the snow and rain. “
In thinking about the Saturday match with the Demons Imus said, “I think we
will score some goals if we open things up and play our passing game and
keep the ball to our feet instead of just kicking it somewhere.”