A wildfire was reported early Wednesday morning nine miles east of Ridgway and south of Chimney Rock and Courthouse Mountain, in the Uncompahgre Wilderness of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests.
The elevation is near 10,000 feet. The flames had damaged approximately 100 acres of dense forests, and the fire was still out of control at presstime Wednesday.
“The potential for rapid fire spread is high,” the GMUG stated in a release. “Heavy smoke will be visible throughout Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, Hinsdale, and Gunnison counties.”
People are urged to stay away from the area and to remember the dry conditions in the area.
The blaze has been dubbed The Cow Creek Fire based on its location in the Cow Creek watershed, which includes Red and Oben Creeks. It is in rugged, roadless terrain which leaves firefighters with a tough task of bringing it under control.
Kim Phillips in the Delta Forest Service office said the suppression team will use whatever is available to keep damage low.
“Additional resources have been ordered and will be employed where tactics and strategies have high probabilities for success, while minimizing unnecessary exposure to the public and firefighters,” the GMUG stated in a release at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. “Today’s firefighting operations focused on the eastern side of the fire.
“Direct tactics and water drops from aircraft were attempted, however heavy dead and down timber hampered these efforts. Natural and geographic features and existing roads and trails will be used to help firefighters with containment. Smoke will be visible and may affect areas east of the fire, specifically in the early morning. No structures have been lost, and none are threatened at this time.”
With light summer rains and windy conditions this fall, the fire danger on the Western Slope is high. An area cattle rancher told the Daily Press Wednesday morning that the grass and brush on his outfit was tinder dry. He said they are on constant watch.
Temporary flight restrictions are in place around the fire perimeter to provide for the safety of firefighting aircraft and crews on the ground. Authorized Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), or drones, are a useful tool that firefighters use in gathering data, however, unauthorized use of UAS by the public is prohibited near active wildfires due to safety.
“If you fly, we can’t,” the GMUG said in its release Wednesday night.
As of 8 p.m., the GMUG didn’t expect precipitation for the “next 24 hours.”
Temperatures were expected to drop into the high 30s with a minimum humidity of 21-25 percent. Temperatures will remain in the 60s today with morning winds out of the south-southwest, with afternoon gusts up to 25 miles per hour.
Closures so far include:
Forest Service Trails: Stealey Mountain South Trail (FST 258), Courthouse Trail (FST 218), Stealey Mountain North Trail (FST 219), Old Owl Creek Trail (FST 236), Cow Creek Trail (FST 220), Spalding Park Trail (FST 237), FST 219.1B, FST 236.1B, FST 236.1A, and FST 144.
Forest Service Roads: Owl Creek Pass (Forest Service Road (FSR) 858 from the forest boundary up to Owl Creek Pass)
Public access to the closure area is limited.
“This closure is being enacted in the interest of public health and safety. The public is asked to adhere to this closure and pay close attention to all signage,” the GMUG stated in its release. “Hunters currently located in the closure area, which includes portions of Unit 62, are encouraged to relocate camps as soon as possible, and are asked to direct their questions to the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Montrose Office at 970-252-6000.”
Contributor Michael Cox contributed to this story.
