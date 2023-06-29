Spring brought rainy weather, good snowpack and wet vegetation that placed the state at lower fire risk.
That was May. This is (almost) July, and the fire activity has picked up in the region, most notably with the Spring Creek Fire, burning southwest of Parachute since June 24.
As expected, conditions have been drying up prior to summer monsoons, which may have a later start this year. Plus, through Thursday night, high winds and gusting winds have been forecasted, leading Montrose County and nearby counties to throw down a red flag warning and discourage open burning.
Colorado has, with Wyoming, South Dakota and Kansas, gone up a click on a scale for conditions related to fire preparedness, said Charles Lanoue, Southwest District chief in the wildland fire management section of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
Regionally, we’re sitting at a 2 on the National Wildland Fire Preparedness scale, while at the end of May, we were at a level 1. Each level on the scale entails specific management actions and increasing levels of inter-agency resource commitments.
A level 5 is the highest number on the scale. A level 2 means several areas in the multi-state region above are experiencing more fire danger, but they are able to manage it without calling for many resources from other areas.
“We are starting to see drier fuel conditions and elevated fire danger in lower country and valleys,” he said. Higher elevations retain wetter conditions and vegetation, but fire potential in general is increasing as things dry out.
“Overall, conditions on the GMUG (Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests) in higher elevations are still moist,” said Bryan Gaines, assistant fire management officer on the GMUG. “Down in the valleys, of course, things are dry, but we’re still pretty moist up in the higher elevations.”
Although fire danger isn’t the same in Montrose as it is in even more arid places in the region, the effects of drier fuels, higher temperatures and wind are on full display in the Spring Creek Fire, which as of Wednesday morning, had burned more than 2,800 acres on Bureau of Land Management-administered lands.
“Hot dry, windy conditions aligned with terrain on June 26, when the fire made a significant run and grew to more than 2,500 acres,” the federal fire information site InciWeb reports.
At last report, 363 personnel were fighting the fire, which is under the command of Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Two. It stood at about 20% containment Wednesday afternoon.
Most fires in Colorado have been small, confined to an acre or less, Gaines said, but conditions on the Spring Creek Fire are more arid, and it is burning in drier grass, oak brush and piñon-juniper fuels.
“The thing with this fire is, it started near the Colorado River, where there is a very dry fuel type, then there were 40 mph winds,” Gaines said. He was providing general information about conditions, not stating the cause of the fire.
The timing of summer monsoons remains an important, but unknown, factor in fire risk. If they arrive late this year, that would of course give the fuels more time to dry further.
“There seems to be uncertainty with the timing or arrival. One thing we can say with confidence is we’ll likely see a late onset and the intensity is still unknown,” said Lanoue, adding that the area has returned to normal for late June temperatures and humidity.
“Across the West, it is fairly quiet, but that could change,” he said.
The wildfire conditions are all the more reason to handle with care burn pits, agricultural burns, or campfires and home fireworks over the coming July 4 holiday.
The National Weather Service placed Montrose County under a “red flag” warning for winds through Thursday night; winds were forecasted between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts of up to 40 mph possible. Meanwhile, the relative humidity was 7 to 12%.
“Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires, due to low relative humidity and strong, gusty winds,” the NWS red flag advisory states.
There was not an official burn ban in Montrose County as of Wednesday, however, burning is discouraged, Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
“We are asking that if you are burning, you be very cautious and not actually burn on those days deemed a red flag day. We would highly recommend that you do not burn the next few days, because of the extreme wind conditions,” he said.
Dispatch for Montrose County can be reached at 970-249-9110.
Gunnison, Delta and Ouray counties are among others to announce a red flag warning. Gunnison County is forbidding open burning through Thursday night, as is Delta County, the latter of which asks people to report open fires to dispatch there, at 970-874-2015.