Spring brought rainy weather, good snowpack and wet vegetation that placed the state at lower fire risk.

That was May. This is (almost) July, and the fire activity has picked up in the region, most notably with the Spring Creek Fire, burning southwest of Parachute since June 24.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?