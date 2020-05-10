The Colorado Wildlife Commission has awarded several area off-highway vehicle trail grants, as part of an overall $4.23 million funding award to 60 such trail projects across the state.
The bulk of the funding comes from OHV registrations in Colorado, with the Recreational Trails Program providing the remaining $273,000.
Among other grant awards, the Bureau of Land Management Grand Junction Field Office received $10,000 for trail maintenance equipment (motorcycles) in areas including parts of Montrose and Delta counties. BLM Grand Junction also received $70,000 for an equipment operator, swamper and maintenance and support costs for work in these areas.
The BLM Uncompahgre Field Office received $85,000 to develop, maintain and improve OHV trails, trailheads, parking and support facilities; reconstruct OHV trails and related facilities and for signage and education/rider ethics training, plus to help implement federal travel management plans. Locations where the work is to take place include Montrose, Delta, Olathe, Norwood, Nucla, Naturita and San Miguel, Ouray, Mesa and Gunnison counties.
The BLM McInnis Canyons and Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Areas received $85,000 for work similar to the above, as did the BLM Gunnison Field Office, U.S. Forest Service Ouray Ranger District and Grand Valley Ranger District.
The Gunnison Ranger District received $64,700 for trail relocation, restoration, heavy maintenance and heavy reconstruction of the Timberline Trail No. 414.
The Grand Valley Ranger District also received awards for equipment and maintenance for trails in counties including Delta, totaling more than $110,000. It further received more than $140,000 for trail dozer crews to conduct maintenance across the district, including on the Uncompahgre and Grand Mesa National Forests.
The BLM Gunnison Field Office received $15,000 for motorcycles supporting trail maintenance.
The Norwood Park & Recreation District received $45,000 to develop a master plan for motorized singletrack trails, which is to be presented to the Norwood Ranger District.
The Ouray Ranger District received $150,463 for trail maintenance work with dozer crews, in locations including Montrose, Ouray, Delta, Gunnision and Hinsdale counties.
More information for all grant awards can be found via https://tinyurl.com/trailscpw (redirects to site).
The OHV/motorized trail grant selection process follows a four-tiered review and approval protocol. All grant applications are first reviewed by CPW wildlife field biologists and regional CPW staff.
This process allows CPW to flag potential wildlife issues prior to the review by the subcommittees. While concerns may be flagged during this review, CPW’s field staff attempts to resolve these concerns prior to the subcommittee’s review. Next, applications are evaluated by the OHV Grant Review and Ranking Subcommittee to score and rank the OHV competitive grant applications in order of their recommended funding priority.
The ranked applications are then passed to the committee to evaluate the applications in ranked order and recommend funding strategies to the wildlife commission. The commission provides the final approval to the funded projects. This process invites public review and comment at four separate stages: upon submission, before the subcommittees, before the State Trails Committee and before the commission.
