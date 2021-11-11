All ballots from the Nov. 2 election will be tabulated, and the potential necessity for a recount will be clear on Friday morning, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said.
“We’re on pins and needles waiting to find out if we’re going to do a recount or not,” Guynes said.
The vast majority of the ballots were counted on election night, when Sarah Fishering and Alice Murphy won their races by hundreds of votes. But in District F, incumbent Eric Kelley maintained an extremely narrow 18-vote margin over Dawn Schieldt.
Approximately 60 ballots were initially rejected because of invalid signatures. Voters were notified and had until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night to validate their signature, which they could accomplish over text, email or in-person at the office.
County offices will be closed on Thursday in honor of Veteran’s Day, so the results will not be available until Friday morning.
If the margin between the two candidates is less than 0.5%— the current difference between Kelley and Schieldt stands at 0.3 percentage points — Colorado law will require an automatic recount, which will take multiple days to execute.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone