Montrose art studio Willis Toons is sponsoring a fundraiser for the month of December to benefit Sharing Ministries Food Bank, with all proceeds and donations set to benefit the local nonprofit.
Drevon Phaos, lead artist and co-founder of Willis Toons, wants to give back to an organization that helped him years ago.
“We’re trying to be able to give back and support their cause because they absolutely do a lot for Montrose and the community and families in need,” said Shameca Johnson, public relations representative for the sponsorship.
Specific items available through the fundraiser are a coloring book titled, “Willis Toons Coloring Book: So Weird It’s Crazy,” as well as raffle tickets, which will run $1 for 1, $5 for 10 and $10 for 25. The coloring book, which is available for pre-order, will be $15.
Also, hand painted face shields will be available for $20.
The month-long fundraiser will culminate with a “last chance” fundraising bash at Horsefly Brewery on Dec. 30, from 5 — 8:30 p.m. Pre-order pickups for the coloring book will be available from 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. on the same day.
The fundraiser is gathering locations where pre-orders can be placed, with Copy Cats on 330 S. 12th St. one of the participating locations.
The food bank is in need of volunteers. A pledge sheet is available through the fundraiser for those interested in lending a hand.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Sharing Ministries, call 970-240-8385.
For more information on the fundraiser, call 970-331-4957 or email shameca.phaos@gmail.com.
The fundraising team plans to boost the fundraiser Saturday morning during the Montrose Farmers’ Market, which runs from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m., where the pledge sheet and more information will be available.
