Culinary Carving Artist
Willy Tuz
Willy’s Wild Carvings
970-628-4775
Age: 41 years
Experience: More than 17 years of schooling and on the job learning and experimenting
Born: Cancun, Mexico
What inspired you to become a culinary carving artist? Growing up, my dad was a chef, and he used to decorate his plates with carved radishes and fruits. He would use this little knife to carve, and at home I would borrow the knife and my mom’s vegetables from the kitchen and start carving. Mom would get mad because I stole all of the vegetables, but it was what got me started, being able to create.
What is most challenging as a culinary carving artist? All of it is challenging, but when you find something you love, then you love the challenge also.
Why? You never know what will happen, you can be doing an ice sculpture and it is record breaking heat. Or it can be super cold and that can make the ice more fragile, you just never know what will happen, but the smiles on people’s faces, that makes it all worthwhile. I just love making people smile.
What culinary carving moment is most memorable to you? I have a thirteen year old son, Willy, and I got to carve something for his school. I took a large yellow zucchini and carved it into a school bus, with all of the extras. You could not tell it was a zucchini, and everyone at the school loved it. It made my son proud, and I loved that.
Also, the memories from a wedding you keep forever, and I get to be a part of that. I feel so lucky to get to be a part of so many special and memorable occasions.
Nominate an artist. Do you know an artist that deserves to be profiled? If so, send a message to editor@montrosepress.com.
This artist profile was compiled by Montrose Daily Press staff writer Leslie Brown. She can be reached at leslieb@montrosepress.com.
