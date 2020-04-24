Wilson Field track moves to cure phase after being poured Thursday, Friday

Just $1.99 per week for unlimited DIGITAL access A subscription is required after exceeding complementary (3) content limit.The Montrose Press Print Subscribers: Unlimited digital access is included with your subscriptions Activate Now
Thursday and Friday were big days for the Olathe Middle and High School track and field project as contractors poured 700 yards of concrete for the 8-lane track, excluding sidewalks and drainage around the track.
As concrete drivers drove trucks through the property, contract workers stood between the rebar as they used floats to spread the concrete into a level surface before two crew members moved a screed machine over the track. The machine vibrates and levels the concrete as it passes over.
Eduardo Flores uses a trowel to smooth the surface of the concrete as crews worked to pour half of the new Olathe Middle/High School track on Thursday. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Chuck Baldwin uses a flat piece of metal to scrape off excess concrete in his container as he samples to air percentage of a load. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Chuck Baldwin pumps air into a container full of concrete as he checks the air percentage in the mixture. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Using brooms and hand trowells, contract workers smooth the freshly poured concrete before the screed machine smooths the surface. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Saul Robles uses a long-handled concrete trowel to push excess concrete off the track as workers pour half of the track at Olathe Middle/High School on Thursday. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Martin Loya uses a concrete placer to spread out concrete along the north end of the Olathe Middle/High School track on Thursday. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
A United Companies employee uses a hand trowel to finish fresh concrete on the Olathe Middle/High School track. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Contract workers spent most of the day Thursday pouring concrete around half of the Olathe Middle/High School track. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
A construction worker spins the lever to pull the cable of the engine-powered screed over the track. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Eduardo Flores uses two trowels to smooth concrete on the west side of the Olathe Middle/High School track Thursday afternoon. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
A engine-powered screed machine moves across freshly poured concrete at the Olathe Middle/High School track on Thursday. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Chuck Baldwin, a site representative and quality control for United Companies, said they began working early Thursday morning on the west side of the track pouring concrete.
“We will have 35 trucks coming to pour concrete at and haul 10 yards of concrete at a time,” Baldwin said. “We can pour 10 yards in each truck in about five to seven minutes.”
Once the concrete truck arrives, the mixture is pushed through a Mid-Valley Concrete Pumping boom truck pipe before traveling 131 feet into the air and down onto the track.
Throughout the track, there are multiple framed sections that were not filled with concrete. Within those frames are adjustable rebar running both ways across the track that will be tightened as part of the post-tensioned process. By pouring concrete within the rebar and on top of plastic, it allows the concrete to shift as one to prevent cracking during the drying process.
Scot Brown, OMHS principal, stopped by Thursday to see the progress.
“This is pretty incredible,” he said.
Martin Loya, who was one of the contracted workers spreading the concrete, said he enjoys seeing the project come together.
“I like the finishing and seeing how it looks finished,” he said. “It’s pretty easy.”
Still, Loya said there are challenges to spreading concrete.
“The hardest part is to finish the surface so it looks good,” Loya said. “This part is hard, too, because we have to make sure it’s level with the frame.”
Throughout the process, Baldwin is tasked with taking concrete samples to test the mixture’s temperature and air. They add liquid air into the concrete, which resembles the color of Rootbeer, but does not have any aroma.
After loading concrete into a wheel barrel, Baldwin uses a scoop to place a sample into a steel container. After using a rod to tap the concrete down, Baldwin repeats the process until the concrete reaches the brim. Then he hits the side of the container with a mallet to shift the mixture before scrapping off excess concrete. Securing a pressurized lid onto the container, he pumps water and air into it before the pressure gauge gives a reading, hopefully between 4% and 7%.
The moisture in the rock, sand and other variable impact the amount of air within the load.
“That’s why I’m here to test it every so often and if the air isn’t right I fix it by calling them and saying ‘Hey you need to bump the air up or take some air out,’” he said.
Concrete loads stayed around 5% Thursday.
“In exterior concrete, anything like driveways or sidewalks or anything outside, it has to have a certain amount of air in it,” Baldwin said. “It’s actually liquid air. That allows concrete to shrink and expand without cracking.”
The air bubbles within the concrete will allow the track to expand and contract in various temperatures.
At the end of the process, he writes the load information and the date when the concrete will be broken, so he can record the poundage of the load.
Once the surface is finished being pour Friday afternoon, the track will cure for about a month. After making the final turns to the rebar, the contractors will pour the sidewalks around the track as well as the foundation for the concession area and north entrance.
More visible progress will continue during the next few weeks. Joe Archuleta, OMHS athletic director said the community will see the home bleachers and press box show up.
The surfaces for the triple, long and high jump areas were poured Wednesday and the workers walked on the surface Thursday.
The Wilson Field renovation is set to be complete in mid-August for students and athletes to use during the fall sports season. The school has set Sept. 12 as the date for a ribbon cutting ceremony and opening of the renovated facility.
