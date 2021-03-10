Nothing lasts forever.
That’s what Ute tribal members told CJ Brafford a few years back, in consultations for the revamp of the Ute Indian Museum, where Brafford is the director.
She saw the truth of that firsthand Tuesday morning when arriving on museum grounds: During the night, gales of wind wrought havoc, tearing up the large, painted tipi and festooning nearby trees with its canvas material. The wind storm — which reportedly clocked gusts of up to 58 mph — also damaged another, smaller tipi and smashed support poles into fencing.
The Ute Museum will be accepting donations to help defray the costs of replacing the tipis.
“It ripped it completely. Canvas was hanging up in the trees. … We have two tipis down. Our other tipis, they have survived the wind,” Brafford said.
The most recent large tipi was put in place in 2017, when the renovated and expanded museum opened. Brafford said for it to have weathered several seasons is a testament to its durability.
The tipis require complete replacement and the museum is working with Earthworks Tipis, a division of Colorado Yurt Company to that end.
The turf placed inside the tipi interiors remains, as do the benches that were added for seating.
“Now you see a little ‘golf course’ in front of the museum,” Brafford said, referring to the bright green turf material.
More than mere decorations, the tipis on the museum grounds present Ute culture and heritage in tangible form, helping provide hands-on education and awareness for all ages. They also attract passing motorists who might not otherwise stop.
“The tipis do more for us than a sign,” Brafford said. “It’s something that really adds to the grounds here when people come. We use it for our educational programs. We use it for many things. They have been used as part of our rental program, too, when people get married, and various things, as well.”
Tipi uses vary by tribe.
“The tipi gave us everything,” said Brafford, who is Ogallala Lakota. “It was our home and foundation. Tipis have been used throughout history. It is shelter, it is protection.”
Because there are specific cultural methods associated with erecting tipis, Brafford even sees the wind damage as having brought some unlooked-for opportunity to educate others.
“With COVID (restrictions) somewhat lifting, we’re looking to move into the cultural programs we always provide. Putting a tipi up again, we haven’t done that in a while. We want to make it educational awareness to people and we thought that after that, we would have lunch in the tipi,” she said.
Wrecked tipis weren’t the only sight that greeted museum staff Tuesday morning. The museum had also been “flocked” with plastic flamingos, as part of a fundraiser by MHS Astra/ Altrusa International. Seeing the bright pink lawn ornaments lightened the mood, even though seeing the tipis down “kind of takes your breath away,” Brafford said.
“But it (large tipi) served a good purpose. Many people walked into this circle, this tipi, and came in with curiosity. It might have been their first time, or (they might have been) little kids — a ‘wow!’ thing,” she said.
“The circle kind of came to an end, you could say. Now would put up a new lodge and invite people back into the lodge. We’ll start over.”
To donate to tipi replacement, contact the Ute Indian Museum at 970-249-3098.
The museum, a History Colorado property, is located at 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose (Chipeta Road and U.S. 550, south).
