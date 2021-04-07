Multiple firefighting crews and a helicopter team fought an out of control brush fire, with spot burns, for hours between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday, during which embers jumped a canal and caught trees on fire.
Montrose Fire Protection District crews responded to the 64000 block of Ranger Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, where they found a field with several spots of fire that had spread from a controlled burn of grass, tree limbs and dead leaves. The person conducting the burn told them the wind picked up suddenly and pushed the fire outside of the intended burn area.
Those increased winds were carrying hot embers uphill, across the canal and the canal road, catching cottonwoods and junipers on fire, the fire district’s report said.
Crews successfully suppressed fire there, reducing advancement to an area of initial spotting across the canal. A spot fire on the northeast side was, however, a “direct threat” to a mobile home; firefighters began saturating fuels ahead of the fire front and also protecting a large home on the hill nearby.
The district paged out additional trucks and requested mutual aid as crew members continued to find and fight spot fires, including one that spread rapidly along a valley floor, posing threats to an RV storage lot and homes. The state division of fire prevention also reported three radio towers were threatened.
Firefighters split into two sectors to tackle the north and south sides of the canal as Log Hill Fire Department deployed a tender and backup crews from MFPD were activated. The Olathe Fire District also sent aid.
A helicopter crew supplied by the state division of fire protection attacked the blaze northwest of a spot fire in the valley, dipping up water from the canal to put out the flames in a series of bucket drops.
The helicopter crew also fought the fire on the south, near where a Log Hill team protected structures as fire moved through the grasses, shooting flames between 5 and 6 feet high. The chopper again made several bucket drops, turning back as it few dark. According to the state, 61 bucket drops were made.
The many firefighters secured the burn areas, while others stayed to monitor activity until it was clear the burn areas were cooling and there was no threat of further spread.
Montrose Fire crews and the state helicopter hand crew returned to the scene Tuesday to ensure all hot spots had been extinguished.
“It’s one of those times when we have these larger incidents that it’s nice to have the resources readily available to call,” MFPD Chief Tad Rowan said, thanking Olathe Fire, Log Hill and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
According to the fire district’s incident report, approximately $2,000 worth of property was damaged, including the porch roof of a mobile home that was scorched.
The blaze and spot fires burned about 50 acres. The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control also reported an outbuilding was destroyed.
“I would reinforce to the public that burning on days when there is anticipated wind is not wise and at all times, we would recommend you burn early during the day, before 10 or 11 in the morning, before those seasonal winds we always get in the spring approach from the southwest,” Rowan said.
When people call dispatch to advise they will be conducting a controlled burn, they should also check for any red flag or other warnings.
