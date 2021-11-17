In the 27 years since a hiker found the skull of a woman in remote Montrose County, there has been one constant: Nobody knows her name.
The skull and, later, other parts of her skeleton were discovered in 1994 above Divide Road, along with parts of a belt and some hair. Although the bones bore little visible trauma beyond possible carnivore activity, the scene indicated someone might have placed the branches over her and the circumstances pointed to homicide.
There was sufficient DNA for a profile as forensic science advanced — but now, as then, nothing to compare it to, and she is called Windy Point Jane Doe, after the location of her lonely grave.
That could at last change.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is taking another look at unidentified remains in the state and selected Windy Point Jane as one of about 100 cases for forensic genetic genealogy, an investigatory method that includes comparing her DNA to profiles voluntarily submitted to third-party vendors (usually commercial or research genealogical sites) whose policies allow such comparisons. As described by Parabon Labs, the process pairs looking at DNA with traditional research.
“As we have seen forensic genealogy grow, we decided to take a look back at cold cases, specifically our unidentified remains to see if there were any cases that would be ripe. We identified about 100 or so in our state,” said Audrey Simkins, CBI analyst.
The CBI reached out to the law enforcement agencies overseeing the 100 cold cases to see what evidence was available, as well as to gauge their interest.
“Windy Point Jane Doe fell right into that category,” Simkins said.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office — through a long line of investigators over the years — is still working to identify Windy Point Jane and again obtained enough DNA from her to allow analyses, Sheriff Gene Lillard said, calling that a “positive” step. The hope is that CBI can firmly determine her race and also come up with possible blood relatives.
“They’ve been very successful with determining (identities) of skeletal remains throughout the state. They have solved a number of found persons (cases),” Lillard said.
He referred to an April conference of the County Sheriffs of Colorado, at which the CBI presented information about forensic genealogy and some cases in which it helped conclusively identify human remains, or at least clarified the picture.
One of the most recent successful uses of genetic genealogy was seen in the case of Akram Bada’an, whose identity was announced as confirmed in October. Bada’an, who was murdered in Sheridan in 1988, was believed to have been a Mexican national. In fact, he was of Middle Eastern descent, Simkins said. According to a press conference recorded by 9News, genetic genealogy helped trace his family to Israel.
Bada’an’s killer remains unknown, but forensic genetic genealogy has also helped solve homicides in Colorado, among them, the 1980 slaying of Helene Pruszynksi, whose killer was arrested in 2019.
The MCSO began considering genealogical testing of Windy Point Jane’s DNA a few years ago, particularly after the headline-grabbing case of California’s Golden State Killer.
Investigators in that state submitted DNA from one of the crime scenes to a genealogical research site that enables people researching their family tree to compare their DNA to that of others. The results eventually led them to Joseph James DeAngelo, who is now serving multiple life sentences for 13 murders.
In 2019, when the Windy Point case reached its 25th year as an unsolved homicide, investigators here considered forensic genetic genealogy as an option — not necessarily to identify a possible killer, but to identify the victim.
“Honestly, the first step in solving her murder is finding out who she is,” Lt. Ted Valerio said at the time.
Other methods of identifying the woman have been exhausted. Forensic anthropology, odontology and pathology did not yield an ID. The MCSO registered the case with the federal missing and unidentified persons database, NamUs. Investigators also entered Windy Point Jane’s DNA into the Combined DNA Index System and her forensic odontological results were filed with the National Crime Information Center.
Windy Point Jane’s skull underwent forensic facial reconstruction in 2013, in hopes the improved technology would give people a better idea of what she looked like and shake loose critical information.
But through it all, the stumbling block is that there is no other DNA to which to compare Windy Point Jane’s — and that is where forensic genetic genealogy could help.
The CBI’s recent efforts are aimed more toward identifying victims than perpetrators, Simkins said.
“Our push is around the unidentified remains,” she said.
If the CBI must prioritize the cold cases, it would focus on the ones that appear to be homicides.
“But again, there are 100 cases. As we comb through this process, it’s almost like a first-come, first-served,” she said. For now, the CBI isn’t expecting a huge influx of information all at once, because it is going to take time for the selected agencies to assemble the evidence and information needed for the process.
A certain threshold has to be met in order for the CBI to move forward on the forensic evaluation of remains, but usually, agencies have sufficient remains of a person to hit that threshold, Simkins said.
The downside: The age of remains and factors like exposure to elements can mean DNA is degraded to the point where not enough can be extracted.
“We have to be conscious of how much DNA we have, too,” Simkins said, explaining that investigators have to be careful not to use too much of what has been extracted, in case they need to try again.
The CBI uses third-party vendors as part of its forensic genetic genealogy efforts. In general, the agency prepares a file for the vendors’ use and the vendors test what is provided, then upload results to their databases for comparison.
“We would get involved at the conclusion of that,” Simkins said.
Some of the vendors will do only initial analyses; others do more and kick it back to CBI if no result is produced.
“We don’t have all of the results right now. We’re seeing it used in a lot of cases and we’re seeing varying results based on the quality of DNA that’s coming back to us,” Simkins said.
She also noted that CBI is mindful of due process considerations, plus not all commercial/research genealogical DNA companies allow law enforcement to compare evidence to what’s in their databases.
The process has come under fire over privacy concerns. As Dr. Thomas Canfield, retired forensic pathologist and Montrose County coroner, said in 2019, people who provide their DNA to a genealogical research site don’t necessarily give their permission for law enforcement use. However, former District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller said in 2019 that when people freely provide their genetic material, it can be considered public information to which a reasonable expectation of privacy might not attach.
The CBI considers all information that comes out of the forensic genetic genealogy process as an investigatory lead to be provided for the appropriate law enforcement agency’s use.
Some cases see quick turnaround, others take years — if there’s a resolution at all.
“It can be a fairly lengthy process even once you get to this point,” Simkins said. As for Windy Point Jane: “It’s definitely a roll of the dice.”
The overall process requires a deep dive and agencies digging in, Simkins said.
“I anticipate it’s going to take us quite a while. But we did talk to Montrose and they were on board. We have completed some of the first phases … We’re working together to see what else we can find to help us identify her,” she said.
“That’s what we’re hoping, that it will point in the direction of who her relatives might be and we can put the case to rest, also giving closure to the family that are missing a loved one too,” Lillard said. “That’s important to us in law enforcement that they do receive that closure.”
Knowing who Windy Point Jane actually was is an obviously critical piece of the investigation. Her identity could, for example, point to the last time family had contact with her and the circumstances of that contact, as well as to such information as her known associates and habits — clues perhaps leading to how she came to be in rural Montrose County.
“We might not be able to determine cause of death, but at least we’ll know who she is and who her family members might be,” said Lillard.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.