LaNoue DuBois Winery has only been open for two years, but it’s a family business decades in the making.
The land the Montrose vineyard and tasting room sits on at 67289 Trout Road. It has been in Owner Lee LaNoue’s family for decades, since his maternal grandparents bought more than 250 acres in the 1940s, which became the Woods Estate. The land was split into fifths when it came time for his mother’s generation to take over, and some of it has since been sold.
But when LaNoue approached his grandfather with the idea of winemaking back in 2001, he was so excited to see the land put to agricultural use that he gave LaNoue an acre to experiment with growing grapes.
“We planted over 30 different varieties and figured out what grew and what didn't. And then we decided on the five varieties that we grow now based on success rates of those vines …” he said.
“In 2008, we started the infrastructure for the main vineyard, which is 14 acres. And we were all working full time so we'd all take two weeks off every main plant little section at a time over 10 years.”
Almost exactly 20 years later after planting the first seeds, he went on to open the doors of the tasting room at LaNoue DuBois, a name that combines the last names of both Lee’s parents and translates to “LaNoue of the Woods,” in 2021.
Even the company logo is a combination of the LaNoue and Woods family crest, and Lee and both his parents staff the winery from planting to winemaking to managing the office and running the tasting room.
The wine, and the entire winery experience, are crafted with a Montrose audience in mind: unpretentious, affordable and locally focused, with a great view of the Sneffels Range. And a few years after opening the doors and working out the kinks, business is better than ever, and the crew is working on hosting special events and growing both the business and the Colorado wine industry.
LaNoue makes different varieties of whites, reds and roses that he describes as “medium to light tannin and medium to light oak exposure,” which Event Coordinator and Marketing Director Brette Huff translated to “easy drinking.”
“And by that we mean you can sit on the patio and enjoy a glass of wine,” she said “You don't have to have a big steak dinner to really get that flavor combination that comes out well.”
There are about five different wines on the menu right now, which guests can pair with charcuterie boards made of meat from Kinikin Processing and cheese from Rocking W Cheese and Milk in Olathe. “We believe in staying local as much as possible for everything that we collaborate with,” LaNoue said.
Each glass costs $8, while flight boards are $15 and bottles run from about $20 to $30. LaNoue can also re-cork bottles on the spot for guests who want to have a drink on the outdoor patio, stare at the mountains and bring a little something back home.
In just two years, LaNoue, who has a degree in winemaking, has ramped up production by over 100%, after high demand early on caused him to run out of inventory and bottle reds too early.
Now, whites and roses are ready in four to six months while reds are ready in 12 to 36– and LaNoue has enough to supply large events, like an Independence Day celebration on July 1 and monthly Ladies' Nights.
Huff, who grew up in Montrose, is taking on much of the event planning, basing it on the kinds of things she always wished the region had.
“It's like, “What did I want to do whenever that we never had, or never nobody ever offered,” she said.
Ladies' Nights on the third Friday of each month are one example, and draw dozens of women of all (legal) ages to dress up in themed attire and enjoy some wine or wine-based cocktails.
“Our Ladies' Nights are really exclusively ladies…a boyfriend or husband shows up very rarely unless they're picking their wife up,” LaNou said. “And I think it provides just an easy environment for ladies that don't feel pressured and like they're going to get hit on.”
Another addition to LaNoue’s offerings is a collaboration with Body Mind Connection Massage, where guests can purchase different packages that include bottles of wine and an open-air massage in the vineyard.
But LaNoue has his sights set on the biggest events of all and is hoping to get a special use permit for the vineyard to put his plan in play.
“Our big goal is to become a wedding venue,” he said.
Another long-term project is establishing an American Viticultural Area designation for Montrose, a years-long process that could lend a little prestige to the local vines— and may set an example for other growers around the state.
LaNoue believes the wine industry is growing in the state, and Montrose and many areas of Colorado have the right soil and conditions to grow high-quality grapes that are worthy of a little recognition. And he’s happy to be the guy that tries to get the ball rolling.
“if I go through the process to get an AVA for Montrose, which would open up a lot of doors for us in our business, then I think a lot of the areas like maybe Cortez and Fort Collins… will be more inclined to go through the process,” he said.
But for now, the next goal is to get a few fan favorites like a cult classic rose and a Marechal Foch, which are currently sitting in barrels in the winery’s chilly basement aging to just the right taste, back on the shelves by the end of summer.
