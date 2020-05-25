After honoring veterans at Valley Lawn Cemetery in the early morning on Memorial Day, the American Legion Riders of Post 73 in Montrose rode a “22 run” to promote awareness of the 22 veteran suicides per day. The veterans rode from Delta to Montrose, finishing at the Warrior Resource Center located on 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way.
Members of the community cheered and applauded the veterans who rode in. The length of the drive was fitting — the distance between Montrose and Delta is 22 miles.
“It’s in support and awareness of the 22,” said Jeremy Rousseau, commander of American Legion Post 73. “The 22 soldiers, veterans who commit suicide every day. And it’s just not the veterans, it’s the active duty soldiers that also carry the burden of PTSD, traumatic brian injury. They sometimes get involved with alcohol, drugs, and depression. That leads to the tragedy that it is.
“We’re just trying to bring awareness to the situation. There’s a lot of organizations out there that support furthering research for such things and trying to help those soldiers and veterans overcome those tragedies,” he added.
After riding in, John Boughton, president of American Legion Post 73, gathered the group together for a ceremony.
Mike Motsko, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church, started the ceremony with a prayer.
Rousseau followed and discussed suicide among veterans. The flag ceremony and “22 run” not only honors veterans, but helps bring awareness to the struggles that haunt veterans.
“If any of you ever need someone to talk to, find somebody,” Rousseau said during his speech.
Les Williams, safety officer for American Legion Post 73, urged the importance these events and ceremonies hold in helping veterans who struggle with mental health and injury.
“In the course of human history, we see a normalcy that occurs from one group of veterans to another, except for the current one where the normalcy seems to have subsided,” Williams said, “and what we’ve gotten is highlights on suicide prevention.
“There’s still Vietnam veterans, there’s other veterans of other shooting conflicts who, for some reason, something they experienced there have led them to carry some real, real traumatic grief for way too long. We find people who are carrying grief for X number of years because they still won’t talk about it. Talking about it with a good companion next to you makes all the difference in the world in about 95% of the cases.”
“We just can’t forget about what’s in the head and in the soul,” he added.
Mike Trickey, executive director of Welcome Home Alliance For Veterans, followed Rousseau’s speech with one of his own. Trickey had to hold back tears a few times during the speech. He offered high praise for veterans — past, present, and future — and said “military families are something special.”
“It’s remembering those we knew, and what they did and what they sacrificed,” Trickey said. “It’s what makes America great.”
Trickey, a veteran himself, noted days like Memorial Day help provide self-reflection on what it means to be a veteran while also igniting the passion to help others.
“It’s just a passion, it’s a feeling,” Trickey said. “It’s why I do what I do [at the Warrior Resource Center]. Giving back, helping veterans go through the rigors of maintaining their benefits. We are very, very fortunate here on the Western Slope to have such a great VA facility.”
Bob Kerr, a Montrose resident and veteran, met up with the group in Olathe. He found himself in Cedaredge at one point, lost and eager to join the Legion on its ride.
Kerr said a day like Memorial Day represents life. Kerr served in the Army from 1962 to 1965. Kerr’s uncles, brothers, and nephews served.
He put the meaning of Memorial Day simply — “It’s freedom.”
The ceremony concluded with a changing of the American flag. Rousseau was joined by his son, Joshua Rousseau, and Legion Riders Paul Kilgore and Daniel Hamilton. The other Legion Riders stood from afar and watched, all in salute.
The final act capped a memorable day for Post 73. Veterans were honored, and were remembered. In Montrose, it’s never short on that, opined Trickey.
“Montrose is just awesome,” Trickey said. “Montrose steps up. We probably couldn’t exist without the community support that we have here. Not only is it the community, but also the volunteers that help us with our admissions.
“We’re really grateful for all that.”
