The Montrose County Jail has enough COVID cases to be deemed an outbreak site by the state of Colorado. Until cases drop, the facility will not accept inmates who are detained on nonviolent misdemeanors or other offenses that do not pose a public safety risk.
As of Feb. 22, there were eight presumptive positive COVID tests, Jail Administrator Dean McNulty said. With the state, the jail is now testing all staff members and inmates with PCR testing.
“We’ll get a baseline to see where we’re at. The numbers are going the wrong direction, but not alarmingly so,” McNulty said Tuesday, after he met with officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to review cases, operational procedures and plans for containment and control.
The state defines an outbreak as two or more positive cases in a two-week period. Last week, there were six presumptive positives in the jail, with two more positives coming in over the weekend.
The CDPHE hadn’t officially designated Montrose County Jail an outbreak site on Wednesday, but McNulty said it’s just a matter of when, not if, because the necessary documentation has been submitted.
The closed nature of the jail — along with logistical constraints related to space and the legal requirements to house inmates according to classification criteria — presents a big challenge in managing COVID.
“Because it’s in multiple pods, we’re having to implement multiple protocols to segregate inmates from each other. Unfortunately, it’s gone upwards instead of downwards,” McNulty said late last week.
Each pod may contain multiple classification levels of inmates. The jail must segregate based on those classifications, as well as COVID cases within the classifications and disciplinary issues.
The jail holds 149 beds — not cells — split between general population, female, multi/maximum security pods and a four-unit segregation/special housing unit that is currently at capacity. As of last report, no COVID cases had been identified in the female pod.
Under some circumstances (usually space issues), if one inmate in a cell is positive, his cellmate remains housed with him, even if that person does not have COVID. That is because the non-infected inmate is considered to be directly exposed to the virus, McNulty explained.
“Sometimes, it is best to leave people housed together. Sometimes, we can afford to move them if we have space,” he said.
New inmates being booked into jail are quarantined, too, he said. Cleaning protocols and masking requirements are in place.
Inmate concerns
Inmates worry that not enough is being done, said a man currently held in the jail, who spoke to the Montrose Daily Press on condition of anonymity.
The inmate said he is in a pod of about 16 cells and that four people in the pod were infected. The jail is “dysfunctional” as far as being able to house COVID-positive inmates, because the facility does not have an actual infirmary, he said. The inmate said he thinks COVID patients should be isolated in their own pod, and he questioned the efficacy of cleaning solutions used.
He further noted that even if cleaning was constant, non-infected inmates still come into contact with items used or touched by COVID-positive inmates, especially in the shower areas, the phone/video kiosks and recreation equipment.
Although infected inmates have separate recreation times, they still touch the same equipment and surfaces, the man said.
The jail uses three cleaning chemicals by Spartan Industries and a germicidal solution specifically for shower areas, McNulty said; fumigation also occurs and cleaning supplies are kept throughout the pods.
“We are doing what we can, but that is a possibility — that (with) someone who is positive using the same equipment, there is potential for contagion there,” he said, stressing the jail is doing what it can to contain that risk.
The COVID outbreak is also affecting the time inmates are allotted for recreational purposes/common area access.
Those who have COVID go out at a different time than the others. The amount of time permitted depends on an inmate’s pod placement and other factors, McNulty said. Some only get one hour a day; others get two. In the female pod, where COVID has not been detected, the women are getting five or six hours a day of recreation/common area time, McNulty said.
“Whenever it comes to this point where we feel there is an outbreak, some of the recreational (opportunities) will be closed until we can get a handle on the outbreak. We don’t want a whole bunch of inmates congregating right now at this time,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
The inmate reiterated his belief that infected inmates should be isolated in their own units, which, he acknowledged, the facility isn’t designed to accommodate.
“We’re pretty much packed in here like sardines,” he said.
When the man was booked into jail on a parole revocation, he was to be quarantined for 10 days, he said. About a week later, a newly arrested man was brought in as his cell mate.
All new arrestees are placed on 14-day quarantine and during that period, can have multiple cellmates, depending on how many beds are available in the pod where the classification system has determined they should be housed, McNulty said.
Once a person is off quarantine and classified for a pod placement, the jail isn’t going to place him with someone still in quarantine. Most of all, the jail will not knowingly place someone in a cell with an inmate who is COVID positive, McNulty said.
Only if the non-infected person and the infected person are already cellmates could they remain together, again, because the non-infected person has been directly exposed. “We will not place anybody into a cell with a known COVID-positive,” he said.
Once a new arrestee’s quarantine period is up, he or she is classified according to state and federal requirements, or remains quarantined if there is a positive test or symptoms. “We’re sorting through that too,” McNulty said.
The inmate who spoke to the Daily Press also was concerned that corrections staff weren’t being screened and that some of them could be working despite being ill.
McNulty said medical screenings are conducted if the staff member appears symptomatic, and then the staffer is to be tested by his or her health care provider.
Vaccines are available for those who want them, but the MCSO does not mandate the shots for staff members, Lillard said.
Ultimately, McNulty said he must do what is best for the facility as a whole. In an ideal world, he would have space to segregate everyone who has been exposed or tested positive into a cell of his or her own.
At last report, there were 70 inmates and McNulty would need 70 cells for that purpose, as well as more cells for new inmates. A given weekend can bring between 10 and 20 new intakes, he said.
The inmate who noted there is no infirmary/medical ward is correct, McNulty said: That kind of set-up not only needs space, but specialized training and staff to operate, in part because it requires 24/7 monitoring.
The jail has contract medical providers available for inmate concerns and prescription medication management; severely ill inmates are to be taken to the hospital for care, Lillard said.
“An infirmary is not what we need. We do need another pod as a quarantine pod. If I had that, it would solve a lot of problems,” said McNulty.
Although the jail is undergoing some renovations and remodeling, McNulty can only use what he has.
“We’re going to battle through it,” McNulty said. “I’m confident regardless the number of cases we will be ahead of the curve, contain it and move on.”
Inmate-reduction strategies coming back
Lillard is reimplementing a strategy from the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic: limiting who comes into the jail by scaling back who the facility will accept.
“We are going to restrict what we will accept as far as new arrests and warrants. We are basically going back in time to where we were a year and a half ago, when certain warrants were not accepted,” McNulty said.
The jail will continue to hold people who are arrested on suspicion of felonies, domestic violence, or serious offenses posing a public safety risk.
Most non-violent misdemeanors will be handled by issuing summonses into court. Lillard said the jail will stop taking those arrested on most municipal warrants, after just recently having resumed that service. These warrants are assessed on a case by case basis and there are exceptions to the policy.
“We’re definitely going to feather back on some of this,” said Lillard.
In speaking with the Daily Press, the inmate expressed hope that the jail would stop accepting misdemeanor arrests.
“I think in the long run, that would maybe help out a little,” he said.
Restricting the inmates accepted to those suspected of felonies would make things more functional, the man said. At some point, he added, a line needs to be drawn.
The sheriff also said jail administration staff are looking to see which inmates might be released on their own recognizance. When required, each recommendation for personal recognizance bonds would be considered by a judge before being granted.
The outbreak at Montrose County Jail comes more than two years into the pandemic and is the first outbreak for the facility.
“I think it was probably our time in the barrel. I know our people back there worked diligently the last two years to keep COVID out of the jail and were successful at doing so,” Lillard said. “We’ve taken it very seriously from Day 1. The last thing we want is someone to die in our correctional facility.”