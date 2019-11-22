After months of anticipation and planning, two bridges that span Spring Creek were installed recently.
The bridges project was spearheaded by the Montrose/Uncompahgre Trails (MUT) a chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA).
Spring Creek, southwest of Montrose, drains a significant chunk of the Uncompahgre Plateau. During spring runoff, the creek runs fast and deep. Crossing the creek on foot, horseback or bike during runoff is dangerous. The bridges are along a 10-mile loop of existing trails in Spring Creek Canyon. These trails are for non-motorized use except for a section of the Lower Spring Creek Trail that is open to motorcycles, as well.
The bridges are 27 and 35 feet long respectively with 6-foot high abutments. These dimensions were needed to make sure the bridges were above flood levels. The necessity of that was demonstrated during the unusually high spring runoff earlier this year.
The bridges were designed by Chris Haaland of Canyon Bridges LLC and fabricated by Jeff Skoloda of Skol Studio. On the ground trail expertise was provided by Scott VanderPlaats of Sweet and Sustainable Singletrack. Due to the remoteness of the bridge sites, they were airlifted in by Mt. Blade Runners of Montrose.
Funding for the $65,000 bridges project was obtained through a grant from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife with additional funding coming from the Bureau of Land Management and local donors that included the Montrose Recreation District, City of Montrose and Western Slope Orthopedics.
Fifteen members of Montrose Uncompahgre Trails spent two days recently at both bridge sites hauling tons of rock to armor and stabilize the abutments and approaches to the bridges. The bridges’ approaches will be completed soon, weather permitting.
The trails organizations thanked all donors and volunteers, especially the Bureau of Land Management whose support made this project a reality.
Bill Harris has traveled the back country of the Colorado Plateau since 1976 and is author of “Bicycling the Uncompahgre Plateau.”
