Giving back to her community comes naturally for 10-year-old Maya Blake. But this sixth-grader gives back in a unique way, using her birthday as an opportunity to collect items for people in need.
The idea came about when Maya brought up her birthday in 2016. Her mother and father, Samantha and Ryan, tasked her with getting rid of some of her toys ahead of her birthday.
“She was one year talking about her birthday presents and I said, ‘Well, if you want birthday presents, you need to go in your room and clean out some toys because you don’t have room for them,’” Samantha said.
Maya spent the next hour going through toys in her room before coming out and telling her parents she had everything she needed.
Samantha clarified how she wanted her daughter to get rid of toys she no longer played with before her birthday, but Maya insisted she didn’t need anything.
As Feb. 19 approached, her parents continued to ask her what she wanted for her birthday. Maya’s answer was to give presents to others.
Taking into consideration the cold weather in February, Maya approached her mother about collecting clothes for the homeless and people out in the weather. She settled on collecting socks.
Maya’s birthday invitations to her elementary school classmates asked that, in lieu of gifts for herself, her friends bring socks to donate to Abraham Connection Homeless Shelter in Delta. With the support from family and friends, Maya collected 200 pairs of socks.
The following year, Maya decided to donate dog food to the Black Canyon Animal Sanctuary in Crawford after the family adopted a shelter pet. More than 300 pounds of dog food were donated. For 2018, the young visionary donated backpacks to children in foster care. In 2019, Maya learned about a group called Helping Hands Medical Mission out of Texas. The nonprofit distributes compassionate healthcare to people in developing countries. She donated over 500 toothbrushes and 80 tubes of toothpaste to the cause.
This past February, Maya began collecting school supplies for kids in need.
“With school, we have to buy a bunch of school supplies and I was thinking how some people don’t have enough money to buy school supplies,” Maya said. “ … so I thought, ‘what if I donated school supplies so they didn’t have to worry about getting school supplies?’”
After Samantha posted details about Maya’s plans, Catherine Frates, the director of A Time to Dance and Maya’s teacher, stepped up to help the cause.
“This year Miss Catherine (Frates) had got wind that she was collecting school supplies for kids in need, so she put up a basket at her studio for people to make donations,” Samantha said.
During the winter showcase, Frates donated $150 to Maya’s cause.
Once she purchased the school supplies, it was time to donate.
The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center had posted on Facebook expressing a need for school supplies and cash for gift cards to distribute to the families it serves. The Dolphin House provides a child-friendly environment where young abuse victims can receive services, resources, and forensic interviews and examinations necessary for court cases.
When Maya arrived with two boxes of school supplies and more than $150 in cash Monday, Michelle Gottlieb, the executive director of The Dolphin House, said she became overwhelmed with emotion.
“She is a very articulate well spoken young lady,” Gottlieb said. “(Maya) was saying over and over how she just wanted other kids to have the school supplies they may not otherwise have.”
Gottlieb said the advocacy center was able to purchase three $50 gift cards from the cash donation.
“Several families will help have four children, so the $50 will go a ways to help them get their children school supplies or school clothes.”
Hearing Maya’s story, Gottlieb said, “I hope people realize that it does not take a huge amount of money to make a difference.”
She added, “To Maya, I would want her to know how much The Dolphin House appreciated it.”
Since the supplies were dropped off, several families have picked up items for their children.
“I felt happy knowing they wouldn’t be stressed out during the school year,” Maya said. “I feel very, very happy inside. More than I’ve ever gotten from getting presents.”
Every year her birthday approaches, Maya and her parents come up with items she wants to collect, not entirely sure of the entity to which they will be donated.
Although her birthday is still about six months away — this sixth-grader at Montrose’s Pomona Elementary School — has a plan. She is asking her friends to help her gather books and toys for other kids in need.
Carrying on this tradition for her birthday for the fifth year now, Maya said, “I've learned other people need things more than you do.”
While her friends bring gifts to her birthday party in bags, Maya still enjoys opening gifts to see her dream come to fruition.
“It makes me feel like there are good people in this world and that I’m being a good example to everyone else,” Maya said.
From socks to school supplies, young Maya’s aspirations to help people and animals in her community all started from a conversation that has blossomed into a life-changing experience every birthday.
