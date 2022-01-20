With abuse case numbers growing, Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center considers expansion

The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center hit a record number of cases last year — chilling hopes that 2021 would bring a decline, compared with 2020.
The numbers — about 600 victims (primary and non-offending family members) — held firm in 2021, however, rather than dipping.
“We set a record last year. We were hoping not to set a record this year, but we were very close to the same numbers. This could be our new normal, unfortunately,” Dolphin House Executive Director Michelle Gottlieb said on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The center served 602 people in 2021, of whom 298 were primary victims (abused children) and 305 of whom were secondary victims (non-offending family members). Those numbers are almost dead-on with 2020’s, but both of the past two years exceeded the previous running average of about 500 primary and secondary victims.
“We were busy, really busy. In December alone, we had 36 (forensic) interviews and we were technically only open three weeks out of December,” said Gottlieb. “We sadly are not seeing the numbers come down. We knew they would climb with the beginning of the pandemic. We were hopeful that would decline, if not level off, but we still see a little bit of an increase.”
As of Jan. 19, the Dolphin House had conducted 11 forensic interviews of child victims for the month.
The Dolphin House serves the child victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse and those who witness domestic violence. The advocacy center serves the entire 7th Judicial District: Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
About 60% of the cases in 2021 arose from sexual abuse reports; the rest were physical abuse or other behavior, such as domestic violence, that puts kids at risk. Montrose and Delta counties accounted for the bulk of cases. (Dolphin House numbers do not necessarily match the numbers of arrests for sexual and physical abuse of children, because not all investigations lead to an arrest or prosecution.)
Located on South First Street in Montrose, the Dolphin House provides forensic interviews, forensic medical examinations, mental health services and other resources for the children and affected family members who are not suspected as the perpetrators of the abuse.
The child-friendly atmosphere of the vintage home, plus the multi-disciplinary team approach to cases, are considered vital to reducing trauma. Instead of a child having to talk to, for example, Social Services upon initial report; then going to the police station to talk to investigators and then receiving a medical exam at a hospital, all of those things can be accomplished at the Dolphin House.
The team approach also helps in the investigation and prosecution of cases.
The growing use of the center has pushed its capacity to the point that the board of directors is considering launching a capital campaign for a renovation/expansion.
“That’s out of necessity,” said board member Phoebe Benziger.
“What that capital campaign looks like, we don’t really know just yet. Unfortunately, there’s just more kids. The cases are very complicated and it’s not just the interview, but the followup, the mental health, checking in and making sure they’re getting the help they need and they can get through this. … The Dolphin House is an amazing place, but they (staff) are on top of themselves.”
Gottlieb said the board is considering its options, which could include adding onto the back of the house — but that staying put is preferred over buying a new building.
It’s a matter of permanence for those the center serves, she said, telling of a visitor last year, a previous client, who told them he wouldn’t have made it without the Dolphin House.
“He said he knew the general vicinity of the house, so he drove street by street until he saw it. I can’t imagine a time in the future when one of our kiddos comes looking for us and we’re not here,” Gottlieb said. “It was really powerful and it was on a day when we really needed to hear what we’re doing matters. His visit was very divinely timed, I think.”
Part of the center’s national accreditation requirements is to have a child-friendly environment.
“I think that’s harder to do in a more clinical setting, whereas with the homeyness of this house, we achieve that pretty much effortlessly when they walk through the door,” Gottlieb said.
Benziger said although the board hasn’t voted on the matter, members aren’t inclined to leave the current location.
“It’s a welcoming, warm place and it makes children feel more comfortable. It’s kind of like going to Grandma’s house. We don’t want to build a building that just looks like a building. The board feels like the house and neighborhood is where we want to stay,” she said.
Doing nothing, though, is not an option.
“We have no more room. It’s unfortunately a critical need. The Dolphin House serves the 7th Judicial District. It’s not just Montrose. It’s not state-funded, but we cover the whole area. They do a lot with a little. I’m worried if we don’t give them some more room, we’re going to have burnout of our really talented employees,” Benziger said.
But the biggest reason an upgrade is needed? The numbers.
“The whole catalyst is the increase in caseload,” she said, stressing that the board is only in the beginning stages of a capital campaign.
Many factors drive abuse, but Gottlieb said that as far as case numbers go, it’s possible that more people are coming forward with reports, rather than there being that many more new victims.
The primary concern of advocacy centers is that the offenses are underreported, so what is reported may be “the tip of the iceberg,” she also said.
“That’s what keeps you awake at night when you think about it that way. At least I know the families that come into the Dolphin House are getting the help they need to heal. … It’s the ones we never see that I’m worried about.”
Social stressors, such as finances, alcoholism and even pandemic-driven isolation can fuel abuse but, Gottlieb said, abuse is “cyclical.” If there is a family history of abuse, it is likely to continue unless something breaks the pattern. In many sex abuse cases, the abuser was also abused at some point in life, she said.
“If we don’t stop it now with the kids we’re seeing, there is a pretty good chance some of them can go on to become perpetrators. It just really is, unfortunately, a cyclical thing when it comes to both physical and sexual abuse. I think there are probably very few perpetrators of sexual abuse on children who were not victims themselves,” Gottlieb said.
“Generations back, it wasn’t brought into the light. It wasn’t discussed. In a lot of cases, it wasn’t prosecuted. So you have a couple of generations of victims that go on to victimize. The best we can hope for is with it coming out of the darkness, with it being spoken aloud … that services are being put in place for victims.
“Hopefully, we’ll start to stem the tide of cyclical abuse. That’s the best we can hope for.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.