CO newsline boebert frisch

Adam Frisch reaches over to shake the hand of U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, R-CO3, following their debate Saturday evening September 10, 2022, during Club 20 Western Colorado Candidate Debates held at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction CO. (William Woody for Colorado Newsline)

 William Woody

The extremely tight race between leader U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch became a contest of cured ballots this week, as the Republican incumbent and her Democratic challenger sought to rally their voters and ensure every one of their ballots is counted.

On Monday afternoon, the difference between the candidates’ vote totals remained 1,122, which is several hundred votes above the threshold — 810 votes at current totals — that would trigger an automatic, state-funded recount.



