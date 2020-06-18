Although COVID-19 restrictions may be loosening up in Colorado, restrictions elsewhere have precluded critical military participation in the annual Colorado Tribute to Aviation. The event, which would have brought vintage and military aircraft to Montrose Regional Airport in September, is canceled.
“The military is supporting these events and we’re literally unable to get the aircraft here,” Montrose County Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold said Wednesday, after county commissioners called off the tribute because of the viral illness.
“I think it’s really a culmination of everything. There’s too many things that are adding up against us in order to be able to put on an event of this magnitude,” Arnold said.
Colorado maintains for now restrictions on large gatherings — the tribute last year attracted close to 30,000 people over two days, from the Western Slope and beyond.
Although the tribute takes place in September, planning is extensive, as is the expense for the county and sponsors.
“We considered what it takes to put it on and how much time we would need to make a go, no-go decision. We had to make a go, no-go decision this early,” Arnold said. “It takes so much time to plan and get all the resources here, that we had to make the decision now.”
Local conditions were not the only factor in the decision.
“We work almost year-round on the event. The military assets that we bring in and the aircraft, we bring them from all over the United States,” Arnold said. “It’s not only uncertainty here in Montrose. There is uncertainty in a lot of areas where we bring aircraft from. Unfortunately, it’s not going to work for us this year.”
Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash lamented having to cancel the tribute, which joins Montrose’s Fourth of July fireworks and the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival on a growing list of seasonal events that won’t take place this year because of COVID-19.
“We wanted to provide our community with an event to look forward to, but unfortunately that’s not an option at this time,” Rash said, in a news release.
“This is a signature event for not only the airport, but the entire Western Slope and canceling was not an easy decision.”
The county was also faced with a gamble it could not afford to lose: the tribute is expensive and the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions is fluid.
“We don’t know where it’s going to end up at the end of the year,” Arnold said. “One thing we don’t want to do is spend a significant amount of money on the event and then not be able to put it on.”
Arnold also said that at present, organizers do not know whether hotels will be able to operate at full capacity by September.
“So many people come for the event (participants and attendees) that we already fill all the hotels to capacity,” he said.
The public’s health also factored in.
“We don’t want to have a large-scale event like that and be any type of contributor to an outbreak or spread of COVID-19. What we want is a fun, family-oriented, educational event, and we don’t want to contribute to spreading any type of diseases,” Arnold said.
He and other officials are disappointed to have to cancel the event. “It’s been very successful. It highlights the community, the airport. We’re just sorry we’re not able to put that on this year,” Arnold said.
The county intends to bring back the Colorado Tribute to Aviation in 2021 — bigger and better than ever, on Sept. 18 and 19 next year. (Check for updates at www.tributetoaviation.com.)
But for 2020, the commissioners made “the only logical decision,” Arnold said.
“You can’t continue with an event you can’t get aircraft for. The commissioners have absolutely made the right choice in canceling this event. You can’t have an aviation event without aircraft.”
