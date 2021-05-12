With COVID again delaying formal ceremonies, chief and sheriff speak out on National Police Week

Staff Report
National Police Week will again look different this year in Montrose, with formal recognition of fallen officers on hold — but with appreciation for their sacrifice, as well as the daily work of other officers, at the forefront for agency heads.
“That’s something we honor very much in Montrose County … those brave individuals who gave their lives to keep our county, city and state safe,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said, citing the sacrifice of police officers, deputies, Colorado State Patrol troopers and other peace officers.
Not a day goes by, he added, that law enforcement officers don’t risk it all to protect citizens: “We want to keep our communities safe.”
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall thanked his officers for their dedication.
“Montrose Police Department has a fine group of men and women serving our community. They care about the jobs they do and they are committed to making our community a safer place to live,” Hall said.
“Some may think it’s a thankless job, but our officers are supported by our community and it shows in how well-funded, trained and equipped we are.”
National Police Week began Sunday and concludes Saturday, with Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The memorial day is typically observed in Montrose with law enforcement and public safety agencies coming together at Centennial Plaza in a ceremony to commemorate local and area line of duty deaths.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions precluded hosting the observance. This year, the construction of the new Public Safety Complex means Centennial Plaza cannot be used for the observance. That, with other factors, means a Montrose ceremony is on hold. Lillard said one is being planned for October.
Nationally, many Police Week events and the memorial have also been rescheduled until Oct. 13 – 17, because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, according to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“This week (May 9 – 15) is a time to honor our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a provided statement.
“I am constantly inspired by the extraordinary courage and dedication with which members of law enforcement act each day, putting their lives on the line to make our communities safer. To members of law enforcement and your families: we know that not a single day, nor a single week, is enough to recognize your service and sacrifice. On behalf of the entire Department of Justice, you have our unwavering support and eternal gratitude.”
“Colorado law enforcement officers routinely put themselves in harm’s way to protect our community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for Colorado Matt Kirsch.
“As we’ve recently seen through the heroic actions of Boulder Police Department Officer Eric Talley, law enforcement officers sometimes make the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe. Police Week is a time for us to recognize and honor their service and sacrifice.”
Talley was among 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Boulder supermarket in March.
Police Week includes the Roll Call of Heroes ceremony, honoring officers who fell or were disabled in 2020 — 394. These names will be read as part of a virtual service May 13; this can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNLEOMF. (The time is 6 p.m. Mountain.) An in-person vigil will be held in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14.
Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), of the law enforcement officers who died nationwide in the line of duty in 2020, nearly 60 percent succumbed to COVID-19.
Additionally, according to statistics reported by the FBI through the Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 46 law enforcement officers died as a result of felonious acts and 47 died in accidents in 2020.
“In these times, we are so fortunate to live in Montrose and our law enforcement officers, local, state and federal, add to our positive reputation by their good work. I appreciate their service and so does our community,” Hall said.
“We’re very blessed to live in the community we live in, with as much support as we have,” Lillard added.
“It is definitely incredible, the amount of support that we have here in our community and we are forever grateful.”
